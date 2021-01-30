QUESTION: When is construction on the new Hawkins Parkway/Institute for Healthy Living traffic signal going to start? Has there been a delay? The News-Journal reported in October that construction would start this month.
ANSWER: Work has begun. It’s just not perhaps obvious yet.
Longview City Engineer Alton Bradley told me this week that Reynolds and Kay of Tyler has started work on the project as of Jan. 20.
“This initial work has been coordination of utilities. Construction is scheduled through early summer. We expect completion by early to mid-summer. Unfortunately, there has been some delay in relocation of some utilities, but that work is being scheduled for early spring.”
Q: I think I registered my husband and I online to receive the COVID vaccine, but there was no way to verify that. I didn’t receive any kind of email or phone call or text message to verify. Is that correct? Or is there supposed to be a verification provided? How do people know their appointment actually went through?
A: Will Knous, spokesman for Christus Health, said you should expect to receive a confirmation text or email within 24 to 48 hours of registering, depending on the information you provided.
“If they completed scheduling an appointment, then they have a spot; it is not contingent upon the confirmation text/email,” he said.
Translation: Show up for your shot whether you received a confirmation or not.
Q: My neighbor has an unsightly mobile home on her land that is way past the point of selling. She wants to get rid of it but not sure how to do that. Do you know how old mobile homes are sent into the afterlife?
A: So Answer Line rules prevent me from writing about specific businesses, but your neighbor could check with area scrap yards to see if they accept old mobile homes for scrap. Then, of course, your neighbor would have to figure out how to get the mobile home there.
I also found through a quick Google search that there are companies that specialize in mobile home demolition and removal. That’s another option, although there could be charges associated with that work.
SCHOLARSHIP FOLLOW-UP: I wanted to update people who have been following the saga of the scholarships that went unpaid, in some cases for years, to some students who placed in the Martin Luther King Jr. Day art and essay contests here in Longview.
The unpaid scholarships were the focus of a lawsuit filed in January 2019 by the Longview law firm of Ward, Smith and Hill on behalf of four Longview High School graduates against the Rev. Lamar Jones, who helped organized the MLK Day activities and who is employed as a family liaison at Longview ISD.
Jones never responded to the lawsuit, but this past week he said he had provided checks for the unpaid scholarships, including some that were not included in the lawsuit, to James Brewer, Longview High School principal and assistant superintendent of secondary education. The district reported there were nine checks totaling $7,300.
The attorney representing the students in the lawsuit, Claire Henry, confirmed for me this week that she received checks for all four of her clients.