QUESTION: They put monitors on criminals. Why can’t the same be done for people with dementia/Alzheimer’s?
ANSWER: Actually, a similar service is available.
The East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance in Longview coordinates the “Project Lifesaver” program “for wanderers” in a five-county area that consists of Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Panola and Upshur counties. The sheriff’s offices in those counties, as well as the police departments in Longview, Marshall, Hallsville, Jefferson and Gilmer, participate as well, helping to search for any participants who wander away. The program uses battery-powered, waterproof wristbands and radio technology to track participants.
“Of the 242,238 people in Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Panola, and Upshur Counties, an average of 19.8 percent are 65 years and older. One in 9 of them have Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia. Of those, approximately 70 to 80 percent will develop the tendency to wander. Because wandering is such a common symptom of Alzheimer’s disease, anyone diagnosed is at risk of wandering at any time. It is best to prevent the problem before it occurs since statistics show the wandering person’s chance of survival drops to 50 percent, if not located within 24 hours,” information on the East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance website says.
The wristbands emit a tracking signal.
“When caregivers notify law enforcement officials that the person is missing, a search and rescue team responds to the wanderer’s area and starts searching with the mobile locator tracking system,” the website says. “Search times have been reduced from hours and days to only minutes.”
Beth Godsey, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Alliance, said the program costs $350 to enroll, but the alliance provides scholarships to all Alzheimer’s participants. The program also is available, for instance, for autistic children, although those participants have to pay for the service themselves.
“We don’t put (the bracelets) on anyone that is driving,” Godsey said, explaining that the technology works at a range of up to a few miles, with most people able to walk a mile in about 15 minutes. Godsey said 10 people currently use the service — 10 in Gregg County, two each in Upshur and Panola counties and one in Marion County, and Godsey said there’s plenty of room for more clients to sign up.
For more information, visit projectlifesaver.org of call the East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance at (903) 230-8001 to enroll.
Q: Can you have a recall election on the president of the United States?
A: No. That’s not something allowed under the United States Constitution.
The Constitution, specifically the 25th Amendment, does, however, describe a method, for removing a president who can no longer perform the office’s duties, starting with saying the vice president becomes acting president “whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.
“Thereafter, when the President transmits to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives his written declaration that no inability exists, he shall resume the powers and duties of his office unless the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive department or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit within four days to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office. Thereupon Congress shall decide the issue, assembling within forty-eight hours for that purpose if not in session. If the Congress, within twenty-one days after receipt of the latter written declaration, or, if Congress is not in session, within twenty-one days after Congress is required to assemble, determines by two-thirds vote of both Houses that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall continue to discharge the same as Acting President; otherwise, the President shall resume the powers and duties of his office.”