Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.