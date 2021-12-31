Hello readers and Happy Near Year! Thanks again for another great year in Answer Line. Keep your questions coming in the New Year, because I look forward to them and I'm so thankful for y'all.
I'm reviewing some of my favorite questions from 2021 today. We'll return with new questions and answers next week.
1. My favorite question this year is one I had been wondering about myself a long time, so I was thankful a reader read my mind and finally asked about. Then, the answer was elusive until I asked the right person.
It was the mystery of Robert K. and Phyllis Barton, whose names appear as historical owners of so many properties on the Gregg Appraisal District's online records. I and the reader wondered who they were, because they appeared to be substantial property owners at one point.
Turns out, though, it was just a glitch that occurred in the records years ago during a software conversion, when their names somehow were incorrectly added as historical property owners to a multitude of properties. Just remember the official property records are through the county clerk's office deed records.
2. I have been as curious as the rest of y'all about the Hurst home hidden behind the wall and trees at the top of the hill at 1210 Judson Road. Some of y'all had probably seen what's been described in years past as a mansion, but I never have. When it went on the market, I was sad the 1932 colonial revival home might be torn down for development and its history and beauty would be lost.
So, I was glad when a reader asked me about the home's history.
I was even happier, though, when I got to report in recent weeks that a Henderson couple, Debbie and Woodie Tipps, had purchased it with plans to restore the home, which has sat vacant and deteriorating for years. It's a huge project, but they love the house, and I can't wait to see the transformation.
3. I was happy to respond to a question that boiled down to "why do people come to the United States and live here for years without trying to become citizens." The answer is that it's just not that easy of a process and there are no guarantees that a person qualifies to apply in the first place.
Local attorney Jose Sanchez helped me with the full answer. The gist of it is that people who come here illegally can't get a green card (or permanent residency) unless they have family in the United States who are citizens or permanent residents. Even then, though, they face waiting lists and other limitations that mean the road to citizenship could take 11-20 years, or longer in some situations.
4. I expected there would be outrage earlier this year when a Starbucks developer announced the construction of one of the coffee shops just blocks away from a couple of other locally owned coffees businesses on Gilmer Road. (It's under construction now, by the way). I saw people questioning why the city of Longview would allow that.
The answer is that the city has established uniform rules for what types of businesses may locate where in the city. Starbucks met that criteria. The only "special" permission needed was to obtain a specific use permit for the drive-thru, following the city's rules for require a certain amount of "stacking" for vehicles in the drive-thru.
With that, I'll close the Answer Line book on 2021 and look forward to the rest of 2022.