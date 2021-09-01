QUESTION: This past Sunday, Aug 29., I was driving on Loop 281 and I noticed every parking space was occupied at HeathCARE Express. Usually there are about eight cars there, but they were swamped. Was it because the hospitals are swamped with COVID? Just curious.
ANSWER: Just a phone call to the clinic tells a lot about what's going on, and yes, it's COVID-19 related (although I will tell you more about some other issues going on in just a little bit.) Here's what the initial recorded greeting says at HealthCARE Express: "If you're calling about COVID testing, we offer rapid and PCR testing. Due to high demand, walks-ins are for patients who are experiencing symptoms. If you do not have symptoms, please book your appointment online...."
Lauren Butler, chief brand officer at HealthCARE Express, told me Wednesday that, yes, the clinic is seeing “a lot more people being tested for COVID-19, as hospitals are seeing more COVID-19 patients and because some freestanding emergency rooms are no longer testing asymptomatic people.
"We're seeing an increase in patients being tested whether asymptomatic or symptomatic," Butler said.
Typically, asymptomatic people are seeking tests after being exposed to COVID-19.
"We ask for people to wait for three to five days after exposure," because it's more effective that way, Butler said.
The clinic offers several types of COVID-19 tests, including the rapid test with same day results, the PCR test which usually takes 48-72 hours for results and a new rapid PCR molecular test.
"That makes us pretty unique from other testing facilities," she said, adding that it's useful for people who, for instance, need to travel but didn't test quickly enough to meet travel requirements.
The clinic also continues to see patients for other issues, such as broken bones, colds and flu and RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus. Butler said they started seeing increases in cases of flu and RSV this summer, something the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a warning about earlier this summer.
The agency said RSV infections typically occur in the fall and winter cold and flu season, but "In April 2020, RSV activity decreased rapidly, likely due to the adoption of public health measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Compared with previous years, RSV activity remained relatively low from May 2020 to March 2021. However, since late March, CDC has observed an increase in RSV detections reported to the National Respiratory and Enteric Virus Surveillance System, a nationwide passive, laboratory-based surveillance network."
Butler said that as COVID-19 restrictions relaxed, that kicked the flu and RSV seasons into a different time period than usual.
Q: I noticed there are boats stored in the Pine Tree High School Parking lot on Northwest Drive. Is it OK if I store my boat there?
A: I'll see your sarcasm and raise you a real answer.
Pine Tree High School Principal Clo Wadley said the boats are projects for the school's automotive program.
Q: Regarding the road construction signs still on Judson Road: I was wondering if the city was ever going to make the contractor remove those signs. The bridgework for the trail has been finished for a couple of months. I was just curios if they were going to take those road signs down leading up to the construction.
A: Acting Public Works Director Dwayne Archer said his department has contacted the contractor and asked for the signs to be removed.