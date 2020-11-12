QUESTION: My question is a complaint: I’m complaining about the cars and trucks and motorcycles with large mufflers that roar up and down the roads at all hours of the night. Is there a city ordinance against that?
ANSWER: I’m rolling my eyes, but not at you. I am so discouraged by the ongoing lack of care and concern so many people demonstrate for other people. It’s ridiculous. The noise is one thing, but really a lot of what you’re hearing is probably people racing, and it seems like we’ve seen enough people hurt and killed by that illegal activity.
But perhaps I digress.
The Longview Police Department is aware of this problem, and officers are working to enforce the racing law and the city’s loud muffler/exhaust ordinance, but the police need our help. Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton encouraged us all to be diligent about reporting something like this when we see it, by calling the police department’s nonemergency line at (903) 237-1199. Sending a social media message is not the best way to report something like this, as it’s not monitored 24-7. Call the police department, though, and someone will answer.
Here’s a section from the city’s loud muffler/exhaust ordinance, which you can read in full at tinyurl.com/y33jqvlh: “Loud, raucous noises prohibited.... (b) The following acts, among others, are loud and raucous noises, and are unlawful: (3) the discharge into open air of the exhaust of any steam or internal combustion engine, whether moveable or stationary, except through a muffler or other device which will effectively prevent the emission of offensive noises therefrom....”
A police officer who discovers this noise problem on a vehicle may write what is a essentially a traffic ticket for a Class C misdemeanor, and Thornton said this issue sometimes is related to racing.
“We do our best to enforce both of those as best we can,” he said.
I’ll ad that racing, though, is a higher criminal violation, with a law that makes it an increasingly higher criminal violation for repeat offenders or people who injure or kill someone else as a resulting of racing.
FOLLOW-UP FLAG INFORMATION FROM A READER: The Marine Corps League has a drop for old flags 24-7. It’s on Alpine. My husband’s a Marine. Thank you very much. I wish you had printed that in the paper.
ANSWER: Oh goodness! I’m so sorry I didn’t know about this when I wrote in in my column a week ago about the flag retirement ceremony our Boy Scout Troop 621 conducted Saturday at Teague Park, but I’m also so happy to tell people about this option now.
I spoke to Jerry Crutcher, commandant of Longview Detachment No. 959 of the Marine Corps League, and drove by to see the lovely old mailbox sitting just in front of the organization’s building at 1512 Alpine Road. There’s a second old mailbox on the other side of the front door that likely also will be converted to collect flags as well.
Crutcher told me the Marine Corps League takes care of disposing of tattered or otherwise worn flags left there respectfully, without any fanfare. He also said the organization would work with people who perhaps have a large number of flags that need to be retired.
I also called the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4002 in Longview and learned that organization also has a program to accept flags that need to be retired. (The post, by the way, still serves veterans but is open to the public as the VFW Post 4002 Cafe and Cantina.) One of the employees, Carrie Clark, told me this week that the post also retires worn-out flags respectfully and uses those opportunities to teach area school children and Scouts about how to properly dispose of flags and how to treat them with respect. The Patriot Riders, who help provide escorts at funerals and other events, also use the flags in their work.
You can drop flags off when the post is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Wednesday and Friday and 2 p.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday. If the post is closed, flags also may be left in a bag hanging on the front door.
It’s so nice to know there are additional options for disposing of worn out flags in Longview.
If it makes you feel any better, between flags our troop collected and the ones dropped off at the News-Journal, we respectfully retired dozens of tattered and faded flags this past Saturday in a sweet ceremony that taught members of Troop 621 and Cub Scout Pack 621, and some of their siblings, about respecting the flag.