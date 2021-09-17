QUESTION: Many 16-year-olds think they can't pass the driving test if they can’t parallel park. That seems ridiculous to me. Many of our 254 rural counties have few to no parallel parking spaces. Do driving tests include parallel parking?
ANSWER: Yes, at least in Texas they do. Here's what the Texas Department of Public Safety says in an online guide about preparing for a driving test:
"You will be graded on your ability to demonstrate the following maneuvers: Backing in a straight line; parallel parking; approaching intersections; turning; stopping in regular traffic conditions; controlling the vehicle; observing traffic; maintaining vehicle position (turning, stopping, etc.); and using signals."
(Answer Line feels like some of us might need to retake the driving test, possibly including Answer Line.)
Q: When is the newspaper going to start printing all the lottery numbers? There have been some changes in the Texas Lottery and I think Mega Millions.
A: How about now?
Our editor, Tim Thorsen, checked on this and said the new Monday Powerball and Lotto Texas drawings now are added on the front page.
"We will be including these new draws in our lottery report on Page 1A going forward. We will also be adding the Daily 4 drawing to our daily report, as well," he said.
ANSWER LINE REMINDER: Over the years, one of the most common questions Answer Line has received is how do I dispose of (fill in the blank).
Today is Keep Longview Beautiful's Love Longview day of service, and the city of Longview is offering free disposal of certain household hazardous wastes from 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of the Longview Public Library, at 222 W. Cotton Street.
Materials that will be accepted are: Acids, used motor oil/filters, antifreeze, batteries, paint, solvents and varnish, pool chemicals, herbicides and pesticides, cleaning products such as oven cleaner, drain openers and stain remover, paint stripper/thinner, fluorescent bulbs, engine degreaser, and brake, transmission fluid and other automotive fluids. Containers must be the original container, except for motor oil and antifreeze. They also must spill proof and can't be larger than 5 gallons.
Items that won't be accepted are: explosives, fireworks, or ammunition, asbestos containing material, industrial, commercial or business waste (residential/home use only), radioactive material, large propane cylinders or other compressed gasses, items without original labels or without caps or lids.
Medical and pharmaceutical items also are not accepted, but remember there is a drug drop box in the Longview Police Department's lobby at 302 W. Cotton St. The drop box accepts prescription pills emptied into sealed sandwich bags, but no liquids, needles, bottles or aerosols.