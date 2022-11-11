QUESTION: Does the city own any street sweeping equipment, and, if so, does it work? We should be embarrassed at how we as a city present ourselves.
ANSWER: Public Works Director Dwayne Archer told me the city owns four sweeper trucks. They haven't had any lengthy downtime lately, although they are sometimes out of service for preventative maintenance or repairs.
The city's major roads are swept two or three times monthly as needed, and all curb and gutter streets, including residential streets, are swept at least quarterly.
As with all things, though, we need to do our part, too.
"Remember to bag up leaves and recycle them using the Sanitation yard waste pickup," Archer said in an email. "Please refrain from blowing them into the streets, which delays our street-sweeping efforts and can create other drainage issues like backed-up drainage inlet and possible flooding."
Q: I ate lunch with my son at one of Longview ISD's elementary schools recently and was surprised to see a small plastic bowl with fresh jalapenos, with the seeds, on his tray. When I asked cafeteria staff about it, I was told that the superintendent had mandated that all students be offered the option of jalapenos at lunch. Is that true? Why is the district doing that? It seems that could be harmful to younger students.
A: So, I asked Longview ISD's media office to provide me copies of any correspondence between the superintendent, cafeteria managers and other key people about the jalapenos and was told there was no such correspondence.
The district's media office also has ignored my requests to answer questions about this or to provide me someone to talk to.