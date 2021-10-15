QUESTION: My child goes to Hudson Pep. There's a manthat  drives up in a go kart, picks up a kid and the kid drives home. Legal or no legal?

ANSWER: 

So.... This is what TC 551A defines an off highway vehicle as. A "go kart" does not meet that definition. I also attached the statute for highway use, and since it does not meet any of those requirements, it would be considered illegal to operate on a roadway.

Hope this helps.

(5) "Recreational off-highway vehicle" means a motor vehicle that is:

(A) equipped with a seat or seats for the use of:

(i) the rider; and

(ii) a passenger or passengers, if the vehicle is designed by the manufacturer to transport a passenger or passengers;

(B) designed to propel itself with four or more tires in contact with the ground;

(C) designed by the manufacturer for off-highway use by the operator only; and

(D) not designed by the manufacturer primarily for farming or lawn care.

551A.055. OPERATION AUTHORIZED IN CERTAIN AREAS. An operator may operate an unregistered off-highway vehicle:

(1) in a master planned community:

(A) that has in place a uniform set of restrictive covenants; and

(B) for which a county or municipality has approved a plat; or

(2) on a highway for which the posted speed limit is not more than 35 miles per hour, if the off-highway vehicle is operated:

(A) during the daytime; and

(B) not more than two miles from the location where the off-highway vehicle is usually parked and for transportation to or from a golf course.

