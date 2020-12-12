QUESTION: Is it true that parallel parking is still part of the required driving test? I heard that it was, but I’m not sure I believe that it is.
ANSWER: Yes, parallel parking is still part of the test. (I drove past our local Texas Department of Public Safety office where the tests are conducted and saw the site the troopers use for testing parallel parking.)
And yes, there are even places around town that still make us practice our parallel parking skills, most notably to me in several places around downtown Longview. Chances are we all leave Longview at some point and might find parallel parking challenges out in the world as well.
Here’s a note on the topic of driving tests from the DPS media relations office: “Driving tests are still being conducted at driver license (DL) offices across the state, and do include the requirement of parallel parking. DL staff continue to follow all COVID-19 safety protocols, which you can see in full on our website. In regard to the testing portion, all staff members and customers who are taking the driving test are required to wear face masks or facial coverings. “
Q: What triggers the city to use the reserve water in its storage tanks around town?
A: I’ve been thinking of the purpose of those storage towers wrong for years, apparently.
Our city’s public works director, Rolin McPhee, was nice enough to spend a few minutes chatting with me about what are six of these landmarks around town. (McPhee, by the way, also is celebrating 20 years with the city of Longview. Congratulations! That’s quite an accomplishment, and he’s played a big role in a lot of the progress our city has made.)
The towers are required, to start with.
“Storage towers maintain pressure and compensate for high demand on the system,” he said.
The city’s water system has pumps that keep pressure in the water system, and the water level in the towers help maintain that pressure. The system also is designed to maintain pressure — and then still have enough water and pressure needed if there’s a large fire, for instance.
“We don’t just draw them down for emergencies,” McPhee said. “If we did that, our water quality wouldn’t be any good…. It’s for both. It’s for emergencies, but we make sure to maintain the water quality in the tanks… Those levels go up and down all the time.”