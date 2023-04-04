Dr. James Snowden, founder of the East Texas Symphonic Band and Longview Symphony Orchestra, has been named the 2024 recipient of the Arts!Longview Lifetime Achievement Award for Artistic Excellence.
Snowden will be celebrated on in early 2024 during the second annual Arts!Longview Honors celebration. Through video and live performances by individuals and groups in Longview’s arts community, the evening will pay tribute to Snowden and his decades-long impact on the Longview arts community.
“As we wrapped up our inaugural Honors celebration earlier this year, and as we began to consider whom we would honor in January 2024 as our next Lifetime Achievement honoree, it was really an easy decision for our board,” Arts!Longview Executive Director Christina Cavazos said. “The East Texas Symphonic Band and the Longview Symphony Orchestra are absolute gems and Dr. Snowden has been such a visionary leader in our arts community for more than 50 years.”
Snowden founded the Longview Symphony Orchestra in 1968, and also started the orchestra program at Longview High School that same year. He served as the symphony’s conductor for 10 years. He served as the musical director for the former Longview Community Theatre and also served as a musical director for ArtsView Children’s Theatre. He served as Pine Tree ISD’s Director of Bands for many years, eventually retiring from Pine Tree ISD.
In 1988, Snowden founded the East Texas Symphonic Band and has been the only conductor in the organization’s 35-year history. The East Texas Symphonic Band is comprised of about 70 volunteer musicians. The group consists of adults, many of whom are band directors from area high schools, as well as high school and college students.
Through the Symphonic Band and previously with the Longview Symphony, Snowden conducted joint performances with Longview Ballet Theatre and has sought to incorporate other facets of the arts into the groups’ performances.
“Dr. Snowden is an individual who seeks to bring together our arts community. It has been important to him to incorporate other aspects of the arts, such as song and dance, into his leadership of the Symphonic Band,” said Dan Sorey, 2023 President of the Arts!Longview Board of Directors. “He has touched nearly every facet of our performing arts community and we are proud to recognize him in 2024.”
Arts!Longview held its inaugural Honors celebration on January 28, 2023. At the inaugural event, Arts!Longview recognized Pat George Mitchell – founder and director of Longview Ballet Theatre – with its first Lifetime Achievement Award for Artistic Excellence.
The 2024 Arts!Longview Honors celebration will be held January 20, 2024, at the historic Longview Community Center. The evening will begin with a cocktail hour including heavy hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, and live music. Then, attendees enjoy a program of live performances from Longview’s arts community with each performance highlighting Snowden’s career and legacy. The program will culminate with Arts!Longview presenting Snowden with the 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award for Artistic Excellence.
Following the program in the auditorium, attendees will be invited to stay for a post-program celebration that includes desserts, champagne, and the opportunity to congratulate and celebrate with Snowden.
Sponsorship opportunities are currently available for the 2024 Honors celebration. Those interested in sponsoring are asked to email Cavazos at director@artslongview.org. Public ticket sales will begin at a date to be announced.
Proceeds from the Honors celebration will support Arts!Longview in its mission to spark a love of the arts, history and culture in order to celebrate and enhance Longview’s creative community. For more information about Arts!Longview, visit www.artslongview.org. To learn more about the East Texas Symphonic Band, visit etsymphonicband.org.