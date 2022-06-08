The Tyler Celtic Fest returns this weekend with plenty of music, food, belly dancing, bubbles, bagpipes and more.
The three-day festival, a celebration of Celtic history and culture, kicks off at 10 a.m. Friday at The Grove in Tyler.
Melissa McGinnis, one of the event organizers, said the festival isn’t limited to just Celtic culture.
“We do celebrate other cultures as well,” she said. “So, you’re going to get a lot of the Irish, Scottish, … British, Wales, Vikings and Turkish.”
This is the 10th year for the festival, which first started on the grounds of the Goodman-LeGrand House in downtown Tyler.
“We’ve been at The Grove since 2019,” McGinnis said.
The festival will include musical performances, dancers, bubble and puppet shows and storytelling and historical presentations.
“Lauren Raqs Belly Dance and the Second Harvest Dance Company will be performing and we’ll have bubble shows from Uncle Bubba’s Bigaz Bubblez out of Gilmer,” McGinnis said. “And my daughter Rosaleen McGinnis is a singer and she will perform.”
Performers also will include Celtic rock band Doc Mojoe, fire dancer Maria Hansford, Nat Hart on bagpipes and musician Roy Shockey.
"There are some people who haven’t performed in a while or who have never performed," McGinnis said. "So, we’re going to have some new acts but a lot of the old favorites as well.”
The festival also will include vendors and games.
“We’re going to have some really great vendors and games for kids and adults,” McGinnis said. “And we’re going to have a 'Bonnie Knees' competition for the men to see who has the prettiest knees.”
Belly dancing, McGinnis said, is always a favorite among festivalgoers.
“We have side stages and we keep performances going. So, if you miss the belly dancer in the morning there will be another performance in the afternoon,” McGinnis said. “We’ll also have a fire dancer and that’s always very popular. Our puppet guy is popular and we will have some authentic food.”
Organizers are hoping for a big turnout for this year’s festival.
“In 2019, I believe about 3,000 attended. We were able to put on the event in 2020 because we were kind of in between waves (of COVID), but attendance wasn’t as high then,” McGinnis said. “We’re just taking it as it goes, with the last two years being kind of off. But last year we were able to have it somewhat normal.”
The annual festival, McGinnis said, is much like a reunion.
“We’re just really excited. A lot of us are really looking forward to it this year because it’s like a family reunion,” she said. “It's a big thing for us and we're really looking forward to it."