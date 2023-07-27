Get ready for plenty of singing, dancing and laughter when ArtsView Children’s Theatre brings “Sister Act Jr.” to the stage.
The musical, directed by ArtsView Executive Director Nathaniel Olson, kicks off Thursday and continues through Sunday.
When disco diva Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won’t be found: a convent. Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. However, Deloris finds a way to breathe new life into the church and community and, in doing so, blows her cover.
“It follows the same basic storyline as the original ‘Sister Act’ movie and follows the character of Deloris Van Cartier as she is trying to get away and go into hiding from her mobster boyfriend,” Olson said. “Eddie, the officer who has been trying to catch Curtis, the bad guy, takes her into hiding at the convent, where she meets all the nuns and Mother Superior.”
The cast consists of 36 youths, with Parker Vaughn cast in the lead role of Deloris.
“It’s a big cast, and typically for all of our main stage shows, it’s open to anyone ages 10 to 18 to audition,” Olson said. “But for this particular show, I think our youngest is 12.”
Although the original “Sister Act” movie with actress Whoopi Goldberg provided plenty of music, Olson said there is much more in “Sister Act Jr.”
“There was music in it and there was a choir … but when it was turned into a Broadway show, there was a lot of additional music added,” he said. “So, it has some of the same original music from the movie but then all kinds of other stuff added.”
Some of the songs that will be performed include “Fabulous, Baby!,” “Raise Your Voice,” “Sunday Morning Fever,” “Lady in the Long Black Dress,” “Sister Act” (title song) and “Spread the Love Around.”
"Sister Act Jr." is ArtsView Children’s Theatre’s summer main stage show. The theater's next season will be announced on opening night.
“The fall show is always our big family show where we include adults,” Olson said. “So, that show will be open for ages 10 to 100.”