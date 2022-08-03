Theatre Longview will take the audience on a magical journey during its presentation of “Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic.”
Performances begin Friday at the Longview Community Center.
“Puffs,” an original play by playwright Matt Cox, is a comedy-filled retelling of the Harry Potter book series, but from the perspective of the Puffs. It’s the story of Wayne Hopkins, a regular boy who finds out he's a wizard and goes to school in England where he makes two best friends.
Director KayCee Counts said, “It’s basically his journey … with new friends and about how he goes on many adventures fighting dragons and Death Buddies and dealing with every teen-ager issue that comes up when they are in school.”
Alyus Nelson is cast in the role of Wayne Hopkins.
“Wayne is an orphaned boy who is being raised in New Mexico by his uncle,” Nelson said. “He finds out he is a wizard and gets to go to school in Britain and there’s seven years of adventures.”
Nelson said in some ways he finds it easy to relate to his character.
“I can relate to Wayne in some aspects, obviously not being an orphan, but as far as his personality, being very positive and being the team morale booster at times,” he said. “I’ve really resonated with that a lot.”
Nelson has been performing with Theatre Longview since 2020.
“I auditioned for a play, ‘Barefoot in the Park,’ he said. “That performance was supposed to be in May but got pushed to September because of COVID.”
Counts joined Theatre Longview in February.
“I played Meg in the show ‘Crimes of the Heart’ and then I’ve mostly just been acting with them since February,” she said. “And then they presented ‘Puffs’ to me and I was asked to direct the show. I finally looked it over and said, ‘this looks like fun to do.’ And, here we are.”
Counts said although directing has been a lot of work, it also has been fun.
“You get to kind of put your creative spin on it. I’ve seen the off-Broadway production of it … and I’ve been able to add my own twist and our own inside jokes … so that’s been a lot of fun being able to do that,” she said. “And I’ve had an amazing cast who are very professional and are just really great at what they do. So that’s been really fortunate for me that I’ve had such a great cast and crew with this show.”
Nelson said he is grateful to the cast, director and everyone involved for helping to make “Puffs” a great production.
“And I would also like to give a shout out to my fiancé, Katelyn Jones, who has been one of my biggest fans since we’ve been together.”
Counts added the support she has experienced has been great.
“The support I’ve had from everyone has been absolutely amazing,” she said. “It’s been an incredible couple of months and it’s definitely one I’ll always remember.”
The show’s Friday opening will include a special “Puffs Experience” for families starting at 7 p.m. The event will include a photo booth, candy and special Puffs-themed crafts. Attendees also are encouraged to dress representing their House colors: yellow is the color of choice for all good Puffs.
Counts said, “We know there will be an audience for this show and with everything that’s been happening lately around the country and in the world, we wanted to take this opportunity to put on a show that will bring people together and provide a much-needed escape, even if only for a few hours.”
Nelson said there is something to be learned from the show.
“It doesn’t matter your circumstances, it doesn’t matter where you’re from or what your family is about; if you put forth the effort, amazing things can happen,” he said.