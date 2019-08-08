TYLER — The abstract art of Sharon Grimes of Longview is the focus of an exhibit opening Saturday in Tyler.
“Solo Show: Sharon Grimes” will be on view Aug. 10 through Sept. 14 in the gallery at Martin Walker P.C., 121 N. Spring Ave., Tyler.
“Inspired by nature and the universe, her work typically features vivid colors and vibrant energy,” exhibit organizer Dace Lucia Kidd said in the announcement.
It will mark the first solo show in Tyler of Grimes’ resent paintings, Kidd said.
The exhibition will open with a reception at 7 p.m. Saturday in the building on the downtown Tyler square that for decades housed the Arcadia Theater before being renovated and becoming a law office.
Admission is free to see the exhibit. It will be on view during the law firm’s office hours of 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
Self taught, Grimes describes herself on her website as a “contemporary abstract artist whose art is a personal expression of life, with all of its textures and layers.”
Grimes’ paintings have been exhibited in group exhibitions including the East Texas Regional Art Exhibit at Longview Museum of Fine Arts, P’s Gallery Regional Art Exhibit, Tyler Museum of Art and solo exhibits at Texarkana Regional Arts and Humanities Council, Elm Street Studio of Keller and Longview Museum of Fine Art.
Her talent and love of art has led her to direct and conduct courses on the subject of art as meditation, said information on her website. She also has taught at the Longview Museum of Fine Art’s summer programs
First Lutheran Church of Longview commissioned Grimes to paint “Spiritual Collection,” which hangs in the church today.