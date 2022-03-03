The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
FRESH 15: The ninth annual FRESH 15 hosted by Brookshire Grocery Co. Racing benefiting local nonprofits is from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at FRESH by Brookshire’s, 6990 Old Jacksonville Hwy., in Tyler. The race features a 15K, 5K and the Lil’ FRESHie 1K. All race routes start and finish at FRESH. For more information about the race and to register visit www.bgcracing.com/fresh-15/race-info!
Pop-Up Shopping Party: Come out to a pop-up shopping event supporting local vendors beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday and 8 p.m. Friday at the Rose Garden Center, 420 Rose Park Dr. in Tyler. The event is curated toward highlighting local businesses, designers and brands. Customers can discover new things and shop small. All ticket sales support Make-A-Wish and can be bought at https://www.popspotevents.com/events/pop-spot-launch-tyler.
Rose City Chili Pod Cookoff: The 40th annual Rose City Chili Pod Cookoff will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Sharon Shrine Center, 10027 Hwy 31 E., in Tyler. The public is welcome to come out and taste the chili made by cooks at the event or even sign up to be a judge. All money raised benefits the Shriners Hospital for Children. For more information, call 903-372-2818 or email blondefilly@wb4me.com
Daddy and Me, Mommy and Me Dances: Mothers and mother figures can spend a night dancing with their little ones from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday the Silver Spur Resort, 13785 SG 19 Canton. M information and tickets for this event can be found at https://www.thesilverspurresort.com/event/mommy-me-dance/. Dads and father figures are invited to dance with their children from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Silver Spur Resort. More information and tickets for this event can be found at https://www.thesilverspurresort.com/event/daddy-me-dance/. Both events will have music by DJ Shannon of Omni Part Solutions and dinner included. Those who attend can choose to dress up or keep it casual. This event supports the Van Zandt First Responders Fund.
Classic Motown hits performed by Memphis Soul, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. The group features a distinctive sound and style inspired by Motown artists, including Earth, Wind and Fire, Otis Redding, Sam Cooke, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, Al Green and Aretha Franklin. Tickets: $20 and up. Information: www.memorialcityhall.com or (903) 934-7992.
“Cinderella, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Presented by Longview Ballet Theatre and Ballet West II. Cost: $23-$45. Information: www.belchercenter.com .
2022 GET-Zonta Antiques Show & Sale, presented by Zonta Club of Greater East Texas, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Features a tea room and pie bar. Tickets: $10 for the weekend, $5 for Sunday only. Information:https://www.facebook.com/ZontaAntiqueShow .
Fabulous Flower Beds & Landscape Seminar, Gregg County Master Gardeners Spring Seminar, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. Rob Holloway, landscape architect at New Orleans Gardens; and Steven Chamblee, executive director at Longview Arboretum & Nature Center will be the speakers. Cost: $15. Information: (903) 236-8429 or www.facebook.com/greggcountymastergardeners/ .
“Tartuffe” by French playwright Moliere, presented by the Esquire Players, 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Esquire Theater, 114 W. Sabine St., Carthage. Tickets: $8. Free for children under 6.