The good times will roll in downtown Henderson when the seventh annual Mardi Gras Gumbo Cook-off gets underway at 2 p.m. Feb. 6.
Part of Main Street will be blocked off as vendors and visitors gather for the festive event, complete with Mardi Gras masks, costumes, beads and, of course, gumbo.
Henderson Main Street Coordinator Laura Wilkerson said the event will include gumbo teams, food trucks, cornhole games and a zydeco band from Louisiana.
“We will also have a beer garden where we will sell beer and wine,” she said.
Wilkerson said attendance to the Mardi Gras event varies each year, depending on the weather, but added that it has grown over the years.
“I think we’ll have a pretty good turnout if weather permits,” she said. “I think because of COVID, a lot of people are ready to get outside.”
Wilkerson said a section of the downtown area will be fenced off for the event. Face coverings or masks are required for event entry.
“We’re encouraging social distancing,” she said. “There’s one way in and one way out.”
The annual event, Wilkerson said, is the perfect way for the Henderson Main Street Advisory Board to showcase downtown.
“It encourages people to come ... and enjoy the beautiful downtown area,” she said.
Wilkerson said some of the downtown merchants keep their businesses open during the event.
“We have a civic theater downtown, but they’re not open doing plays right now due to COVID,” she said.
Judging for the gumbo cook-off begins at 3 p.m.
“There’s a first, second and third place (for gumbo team) and also a first, second and third place for decorated booths,” Wilkerson said. “Our judges are coming from Louisiana.”