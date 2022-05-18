Hundreds of motorcycles will roar into town Sunday when Run for the Wall makes a stop at the Longview Exhibit Building.
Run for the Wall is an annual mission ride where motorcyclists ride from Ontario, California, to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C.
The routes include Central, Midway and Southern. As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 494 pre-registered riders and participants for the Central route, 262 for the Midway route and 409 for the Southern route.
Jennifer Cross, Run for the Wall’s East Texas state coordinator, said the Southern route always stops in Longview on day five of the 10-day journey.
“Before coming to Longview, they have a fuel stop in Terrell, so on that Sunday, they start in Grand Prairie, they stop for fuel in Terrell and then they come to Longview,” she said. “When they leave Longview, they will stop in Bossier City, Louisiana, for fuel and then they will stay overnight in Monroe, Louisiana.”
During the Southern route, East Texans will have the opportunity to show their support and honor veterans and current military personnel when the riders make a stop for lunch in Longview.
Run for the Wall began in 1989.
“Run for the Wall was started when two Vietnam veteran buddies rode across the state on their motorcycles talking to radio, television and newspaper about the thousands who were left behind in Vietnam,” Cross said. “They were determined to not let people forget that some had not come home yet.”
Cross said the mission garnered lots of support early on.
“We had so much support that first year doing that, that it became a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. We now have three routes that ride from California to Washington D.C., she said. “We added a fourth route that rides from Washington D.C., to Illinois to the Middle East Conflicts Wall in order to pull in every conflict since Vietnam.”
So far, 366 riders have pre-registered for the Sandbox route.
The Southern route riders are scheduled to pull into the fairgrounds around noon Sunday.
“It’s open to the public but we do not feed the public,” Cross said. “But we do invite them out to give hugs and handshakes and to tell these men, women and children thank you for doing this.”
For those who can’t make it to the fairgrounds, Cross said there is another way supporters can come out and show their appreciation.
“They are coming down I-20, so jump on the overpasses and wave your red, white and blue,” she said. “If you have POW/MIA flags, fly them out there and that’s your way of telling them thank you.”