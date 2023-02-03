News-Journal Sports Editor Jack Stallard’s fifth annual Big Daddy’s Birthday Walk, benefiting the Kilgore College Food Pantry, is set for 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. March 4 at Synergy Park in Kilgore.
Large plastic crates will be available at the Amanda S. Nobles Pavilion for collected items. A lap count or mile count won’t be set for the walk.
Stallard encourages everyone to “just come out, enjoy a walk in one the prettiest places in East Texas, help some students and maybe give Big Daddy a birthday hug.”
Items needed for the food pantry include:
• Fruit and cereal bars
• Soup, macaroni and ravioli cups
• Ramen noodles
• Pop Tarts
• Cups of noodles
• Chili
• Peanut butter
• Jelly
• Ritz crackers
• Vanilla wafers
• Canned fruit
• Crackers
• Dinty Moore beef stew
• Oatmeal (boxes and cups)
• Cereal
• Tuna/canned chicken
• Jell-O/pudding cups
• Cheese/peanut butter crackers
Personal items such as socks for men and women also are welcomed.
For information, contact Stallard at jstallard@news-journal.com .