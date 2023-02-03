STALLARD WALKING 215

Members of the Kilgore High School softball team are seen with News-Journal Sports Editor Jack Stallard at the 2019 Big Daddy’s Birthday Walk in Kilgore. This year’s walk is set for March 4.

 Special to the News-Journal

News-Journal Sports Editor Jack Stallard’s fifth annual Big Daddy’s Birthday Walk, benefiting the Kilgore College Food Pantry, is set for 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. March 4 at Synergy Park in Kilgore.

Large plastic crates will be available at the Amanda S. Nobles Pavilion for collected items. A lap count or mile count won’t be set for the walk.

Stallard encourages everyone to “just come out, enjoy a walk in one the prettiest places in East Texas, help some students and maybe give Big Daddy a birthday hug.”

Items needed for the food pantry include:

• Fruit and cereal bars

• Soup, macaroni and ravioli cups

• Ramen noodles

• Pop Tarts

• Cups of noodles

• Chili

• Peanut butter

• Jelly

• Ritz crackers

• Vanilla wafers

• Canned fruit

• Crackers

• Dinty Moore beef stew

• Oatmeal (boxes and cups)

• Cereal

• Tuna/canned chicken

• Jell-O/pudding cups

• Cheese/peanut butter crackers

Personal items such as socks for men and women also are welcomed.

For information, contact Stallard at jstallard@news-journal.com .

