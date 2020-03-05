QUESTION: Does Longview have a noise ordinance pertaining to loud car mufflers. If so, how is it enforced?
ANSWER: Rules that could address car mufflers can be found in a couple of places, starting with the state law requirement that vehicles have “a muffler in good working condition that continually operates to prevent excessive or unusual noise.”
City ordinance does prohibit disorderly conduct, which includes noises registering more than 85 decibels. The police department does have a decibel meter, but as Brandon Thornton, the department’s interim public information officer explained, officers don’t ride around with such a device all the time.
Another ordinance, however, prohibits “loud, raucous noises,” defined as noise that can be heard more than 50 feet away. Thornton describes instances in which he has used that ordinance for enforcement based on his distance from a loud muffler, and he said officers have performed specific enforcement efforts on Loop 281.
Thornton said this ordinance, however, is generally enforced on a complaint basis — if people have neighbors with loud cars, for example.
You can report suspected violations by calling the police department’s non-emergency number at (903) 237-1170, using the city’s online and mobile app reporting system CitySend or contacting your police area representative. Find information about CitySend at www.longviewtexas.gov, and locate your police area representative — Thornton is a citywide police area representative — at www.longviewtexas.gov/2647/Police-Area-Representatives-PAR .
Q: I was reading in the newspaper recently about a convict in Huntsville that went to the hospital and died there. It made me wonder just how the process in Gregg County works. How is it arranged when a prisoner has a serious problem and has to go to a hospital — how is he watched and taken care of?
A: Medical care starts in the jail. Gregg County Sheriff’s Lt. Josh Tubb explained that the county jail has its own medical department that is staffed 24 hours a day, with a doctor on call and a physician’s assistant there multiple times a week and other medical professionals.
Prisoners might need to go to the hospital in a couple of different ways. It could be a planned, appointment process, Tubb said, for which the sheriff’s office makes advance plans to take a prisoner to a hospital. A jailer or deputy stays with the patient the whole time.
In the event of an emergency, the prisoner could be taken in a sheriff’s office vehicle or by ambulance, depending on the direction of the medical staff.
“(Prisoners) are guarded the whole time they’re there, with either jail staff or deputies depending on the situation,” Tubb said.
Q: Can you provide me the addresses to write to Sen. Mitt Romney and Susan Collins?
A: Write to Mitt Romney at B33 Russell Senate Office Building; Washington, D.C. 20510. Susan Collins’ address is 413 Dirksen Senate Office Building; Washington, D.C. 20510.
Q: I was wanting to find out where I might be able to get information about some greeting cards that need to be recycled.
A: I think you’re referencing information I provided in January about a couple of groups that reuse old greeting cards.
There is an auxiliary group of the American Legion in Gilmer that collects used greeting cards, even those with writing on them, as well as new, unused cards. The group uses the front of the card to make new cards used in packages for members of the military. That group is known as the Rockin’ Grannies in Gilmer. A sister group in Longview, Texas Cards for Troops, makes original cards for use in care packages. The Longview group will help get cards to the Gilmer group. Call Linda O’Hart at (903) 931-1312.
St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, a nonprofit organization based in Nevada that helps abused and neglected children, also has a program to accept the front of old greeting cards to be made into new cards. Cards may be sent to St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, 100 St. Jude’s St., Boulder City, NV 89005.