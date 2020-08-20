Gregg County Court at Law No. 2 Judge Vincent Dulweber has been collecting antique and vintage radios since the late 1980s.
His collection includes crystal radios popular in the 1920s, regenerative radios (first of the tube radios) also popular in the 1920s, tuned radio frequency radios (TRFs) from the 1930s and superheterodyne radios from the 1940s and 1950s.
Part of Dulweber’s collection is on display at the Longview Public Library throughout August. Each radio includes a description along with a statement providing the year of manufacturing.
Dulweber said he first began collecting radios in the late 1980s after he and his wife picked up one at an estate sale.
“I’ve always had a fascination with electronics, but I didn’t have a clue what to do to get the radio working again,” he said.
Not knowing how to make the repairs himself, Dulweber took the radio to local resident Mike Stacey, who got the radio back up and running.
“He showed me what he did to fix it, and it all made perfect sense to me,” Dulweber said. “I was hooked, and I’ve been collecting ever since then.”
Dulweber said he has been fortunate to still have help restoring some of his more difficult projects.
“But most of them I’ve been able to restore myself,” he said. “However, I haven’t worked on a radio probably in more than 10 years.”
Dulweber has more than 50 radios in his collection, most of which he said are displayed in his office.
“I have a few at home, but most of them are at the office,” he said. “My favorite would be the regenerative radios that were popular throughout the 1920s.”
Although he has his favorites, Dulweber said each radio is a work of art.
“I enjoy seeing them from all the different time eras, all together, in one setting,” he said.
The antique and vintage radio exhibit is part of the city’s sesquicentennial anniversary. Many of the radios, Dulweber said, are in their original condition.
“Laura Hill, the director of community services for the city of Longview, heard that I had a radio collection, and she asked if I could loan part of the collection for an exhibit at the city library,” he said.
Dulweber also plans to donate a regenerative radio to be placed in the city’s time capsule.
“The radio is from 1921, and it will be placed in the city’s time capsule with a news article about the company that manufactured the radio,” he said. “When the time capsule is opened in 100 years, the radio is going to be 200 years old, and it will have instructions to be donated to a local historical museum.”