Music will be in the air Thursday when the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center kicks off its "Roots in the Gardens" fall concert series.
Gates open at 5 p.m. and the concert will begin at 6 p.m. State Rep. Jay Dean is master of ceremonies and country music star Neal McCoy will say the Pledge of Allegiance.
Although this is the fundraiser's third season, this is only the first for fall after last year’s event was sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kicking off the fall concert series is classic rock band Rok Dox.
“Back in the late '80s or early '90s, there was a group of doctors who formed the band the Rok Dox and … they’re great musicians,” arboretum board President Anne Hugman said. “Last spring they approached and asked if they could play in the Arboretum.”
Hugman hinted that McCoy might even stick around long enough to sing.
“He’s going to … say the pledge and then the band will start,” Hugman said. “He might stay and sing a couple of songs with the band but you better be there early or you’re going to miss it because it’s all going to happen right at the beginning and then he’s going to take off.”
The concerts continue each Thursday through Oct. 28 and will also include the Matt Coats Band, the Purple Hulls and Hickory Hill, the Wade Skinner Band and Zeke Listenbee and the New Beginnings Praise Band.
Hugman said the music style will change each week.
“Matt Coats is kind of blues, a little bit of rock-a-billy, and the Purple Hulls are bluegrass,” she said. “The Wade Skinner Band is country and Zeke Listenbee is a music director at New Beginnings Baptist Church. They’re a praise band but they can play anything.”
A concert committee decides which bands will perform in the each series.
“There are some really great musicians on that committee and we will meet again in January to plan for spring,” Hugman said. “The bands have been really good to us because we tell them this is a fundraiser.”
The goal for the fall concert series, Hugman said, is to raise $50,000.
“Last year we raised $46,000 in the spring and in the spring before, $27,000, so it’s grown,” she said. “It’s really our sponsors. We make money on the entry fee but it’s the sponsors. These are the people who fund the bands and really give us the seed money to do what we do. Without them, it wouldn’t happen.”
All the money from the fundraiser goes back into the gardens to purchase plants, Hugman said.
“As soon as fall is over we have to replant everything for spring,” she said. “So, this money will be our spring planting.”
In case of rain, Hugman said the show will still go on.
“We have a warehouse that is connected to the Nature Center and we will move into it,” she said. “ You never know about rain in Longview, so at noon on Thursdays we make the call. Hopefully, it’s going to be gorgeous and we don’t have to make any kind of call.”
Last spring’s concert was held inside because of rain.
“We opened all the overhead doors and it was wonderful,” she said. “It affected attendance but we still had about 200 and we typically get about 350.”
Hugman said because of COVID-19 concerns, social distancing measures are in place whether concerts are in the warehouse or outside in the gardens.
“There’s so much room and we have 11 acres in the garden. People can sit as far away from anyone as they want to,” she said. “We’ve got gazebos way up on the hill and we have woods. In fact, a lot of people sit off by themselves, under the trees.”
Hugman said sanitation stations also are placed throughout the park.
“We feel like we’ve addressed COVID as much as we can,” Hugman said. “We want everyone to be comfortable but it is a large space and you can distance yourself.”
Concertgoers are encouraged to bring their own drinks, food, lawn chairs and blankets.
“You can sit on the grass or however you’re best comfortable,“ Hugman said.
The concert is also a kid-friendly event.
“On opening night we’re going to have a scavenger hunt for the kids and we’re going to have bubbles and we’re going to have sidewalk chalk,” Hugman said. “We want all the little artists to come out and decorate our sidewalks at the Arboretum.”
“Roots in the Garden” came about after a visit to the Dallas Arboretum by Hugman and her husband, Jim.
“Every Thursday they have a concert series and they have (done this) for years,” Hugman said. “We went up there two years ago and experienced it and said we can do this in Longview. And it’s been very successful.”