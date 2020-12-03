From Staff Reports
Although COVID-19 sidelined several activities and events this year, it didn’t put a damper on the holiday spirit in East Texas. Some organizers found ways to adapt to the changes brought on by the pandemic and carry on with their Christmas events.
So, if you’re feeling festive or still trying to get into the Christmas spirit, here are some holiday offerings to consider this weekend.
Carmela’s Magical Santa LandDancing trees, Nativity scenes and millions of twinkling lights greet visitors to Carmela’s Magical Santa Land. Also featured in the Christmas light drive-thru is a lighted walking path.
The light display, 6085 U.S. 259 N., in Longview, is open from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:30 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
For information, visit Carmela’s Magical Santa Land on Facebook.
“The Polar Express”“The Polar Express” will be shown Saturday during “A Very Merry Movie Drive In” event at Longview Mall. The Christmas movie will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the mall, 3500 McCann Road. Patrons are encouraged to dress up in their PJs and enjoy the show.
Pine Tree ISD will kick off the holiday season with a communitywide showing of “The Polar Express” at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday at Pine Tree Stadium, 3737 W. Loop 281, in Longview. Gates will open at 5 p.m., and the event will include free hotdogs, chips and water. Masks are required, and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Historic Jefferson Railway Christmas Express 2020The Historic Jefferson Railway’s “The Wonders of Christmas” ride will take participants on a Christmas trip through the Piney Woods and along the Big Cypress Bayou. Riders will pass Christmas light displays and vignettes set up along the way before pulling back into the train depot on an antique gas-powered locomotive.
The train rides will run Saturday and Dec. 12, 19 and 26. The depot will open at 11 a.m. each day, and the narrated train rides will run at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. each day.
Tickets are $15 for first class and $12 for coach. Children who don’t require their own seat can ride free.
To purchase tickets or learn more about the Christmas Express 2020, visit the Historic Jefferson Railway’ at diamonddonempire.com/historic-jefferson-railway/ .
The depot is at 400 E. Austin St., downtown Jefferson.
Harleton Holidays Outdoor MarketA holiday outdoor market benefiting the Harleton Fire Department is set for 10 a.m. Saturday in the lot across the street from the elementary and junior high schools on Texas 154 in Harleton.
Vendors and shoppers are encouraged to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines. The holiday market will include vintage, repurposed items, canned and baked goods, boutique gifts, original designs, clothes, jewelry, furniture and laser art.
The money from the $10 vendor fees along with donations collected at the event will be presented to the fire department.
Downtown Marshall Carriage RidesTraditional carriage rides will be offered through New Year’s Eve in downtown Marshall. Rides will run Tuesday through Sunday evenings.
The carriage rides are offered in either a carriage wagonette or a carriage limo. The wagonette seats up to eight people and the limo seats up to six.
Tickets are $35 for the wagontette ride and $65 for the limo and can be purchased online at www.tailoredtek.com/tour-tek-shop.
Tiger Creek Santa PawsTiger Creek Animal Sanctuary will host its fourth annual Santa Paws from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday.
Activities will include barbecue, Christmas cookies, letters to Santa, a candy cane hunt and photos with Santa Paws from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tiger Creek is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The sanctuary is five miles north of I-20 at 17552 FM 14 in Tyler.
For information, visit www.tigercreek.org .