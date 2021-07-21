More than 100 artists are set to participate in the Ark-La-Tex Tattoo and Art Expo this weekend at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center in Longview.
The event, hosted by Vanish Laser Aesthetics, will feature shops from Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas along with traveling artists from around the country.
“We have over 100 tattoo artists from all over,” organizer and promoter Sam Roach said. “We will have nightly tattoo competitions, and they will be tattooing and competing all weekend.”
Roach said many of the tattoo artists already have clients booked.
“Some of the local ones will already have clients booked because they know exactly what piece they want to try to do to enter (the competition),” he said. “But with a lot of the traveling artists from out of state, people can just walk up and get tattoos.”
In addition to the tattoo artists and contests, the expo also will include live music, a classic cars display, children’s attractions, skateboard show, art exhibits and vendors.
Musical performances include the White Trash Wannabees from Linden, 7 p.m. Friday; Post Profit from Longview, 6 p.m. Saturday; and Joint Custody from Tyler, 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
“We also will have a lot of food vendors on site,” Roach said. “They will be cooking really good food all weekend.”
Roach said the expo is family friendly.
“We have kids’ activities, so it’s a family-friendly event,” he said. “We have airbrush tattoos for kids and bounce houses. We even have the local lumberjacks who will have their portable ax throwing outside.”
Plans are to make the expo an annual event.
“This is our first event, and it's going to be an annual event. Last year was supposed to be our first event, but due to COVID, we were canceled two times," Roach said. "In the spring, we were postponed because of COVID vaccinations, so we’re finally going to get to have it. It’s going to be a lot of fun and a lot of competition.”