Organizers of the ninth annual Art of Peace festival Sept. 14-22 in Tyler have announced activities ranging from an art show to a community meal as ways to promote the cause of peace.
“In just a short time, our program has grown from an afternoon of programs to a weeklong series of peace activities and programs throughout the city of Tyler,” organizers posted on the event’s website. “The aim of Art of Peace is to promote a spirit of creativity, compassion and community through partnerships, fellowship, dialogue, social action, music, poetry and art.”
Events are held to coincide with the observance of Sept. 21 as the United Nations International Day of Peace.
“Each year, Art of Peace Tyler affirms the need for peace in answer to national and global unrest, violence and political conflict,” according to a statement released by the festival’s organizing committee.
The theme this year is “Living Peace.”
Art of Peace activities will include Day for Kids Sept. 14 at Bergfeld Park, a peace meditation session at Tyler Public Library, a “Honk for Peace” rally on the downtown square, the Living Peace Open Mic night in the Discovery Science Center annex, the dedication of a peace pole in Golden Road Park and the Peace Meal with a concert at Ornelas Activity Center, 3402 Old Omen Road.
The Peace Meal is set for 6 p.m. Sept. 21 and will include a meal, conversations on peace, music by singer-songwriters celebrating folk singer and social activist Pete Seeger, and recognition of a person or organization as a community peacemaker.
The cost to attend is $15 for adults and $5 for students and children. Online reservations and ticket purchases are required and can be made at tylerpeace.com.
Throughout the week will be a self-guided Peace Tour with stops at the peace pole in Woldert Park, 701 W. 32nd St.; the Peace Mural at Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave.; the peace pole at Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive; the peace pole at St. Paul’s, 1358 E. Richards St.; the peace pole at Bergfeld Park, 1510 S. Broadway Ave.; the peace pole at Rose Rudman Park, 450 Shiloh Road; and the peace pole at Golden Road Park, 2300 McDonald Road.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave., on the campus of Tyler Junior College, will host the juried art show, “Living Peace,” Sept. 15-22.
“We are privileged that the Art of Peace Tyler committee once again has asked us to be the host venue for this exhibition,” TMA Executive Director Chris Leahy said in a prepared statement. “The work we have seen over the past four years of our partnership has grown increasingly more dynamic and accomplished, and we are proud to have the opportunity to participate in such a great community event.”
The show will be free. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
During the week, “Living Peace,” an anthology of poetry with peace themes, will be posted at tylerpeace.com.
Art of Peace Tyler organizers said on the website that they hope all who take part in the events “will be reminded of the importance of creativity, compassion and community as the first steps to local and international conflict resolution, as well as the path to personal peace.”