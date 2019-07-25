A “Cinderella-esque” tale taking the stage this weekend at ArtsView Children’s Theatre tells the story of a girl trying to escape the curse of a birthday gift she received.
In the musical “Ella Enchanted,” a misguided fairy named Lucinda gives Ella of Frelle the “gift” of obedience when the child was born. Ella must obey any order given to her, whether it’s hopping on one foot for a day or pulling her own hair. Unwilling to accept her fate, strong-willed Ella embarks on a quest to reverse this curse, encountering ogres, giants, wicked stepsisters, fairy godmothers and a handsome prince along the way.
Twenty-two ArtsView performers will present the musical at 7 p.m. July 25-27 and at 2 p.m. July 27 and 28 at the theater at 313 W. Tyler St. in downtown Longview. The musical was written by Karen Zacarias, with music by Deborah Wicks La Puma. The story was adapted from the award-winning book by Gail Carson Levine.
ArtsView says this is the second time the show has been produced in Texas, with Michelle Norris, general manager and artistic director, saying the show “is not only visually stunning and creatively written, but also musically compelling and engaging to audience members of all ages. It is truly delight to watch — our actors and creative team have poured themselves into this production.”
The summer musical is directed by Kaitlin de Graffenried (previous director of “Madagascar JR” and “Pirates of Penzance JR”) and musically directed by Mark Roedel. Jessica Smith is stage manager; Amber Driver is assistant stage manager; and Paige Bagley is assistant music director, hair and make-up designer and choreographer. Norris is artistic director.
Paige Feldhauser and Aryelle Edmonds also are choreographers; and Penne Duke is props master. Costume designer is Stephanie Pugh, and assistant costume designer is Rachel Boshers. Dana Huber is lead scenic artist and Irene Nguyen is assistant scenic artist. Lindsey Signerl is master carpenter, and Meghan Potter is scenic designer. Sierra Beckstrom is production assistant while Benjamin Turner and Tyler Bachtell are sound/light designers. Advanced apprentices are Caroline Mason and Cecily Bowman.
The cast of “Ella Enchanted”:
Ella of Frell – Jade Pugh
Prince Charmont – Evan Johnson
Lucinda – Kaitlyn Graves
Hattie – Abby Truman
Olive – Megan Langford
Sir Peter – Jacob Weaver
Dame Olga – Emma Doster
Squire – Nathan Bachtell
The Bird – Ryleigh Edmonds
Advanced ensemble:
Erin Bagley – Mother/Mistress Manners/Giant
Maleigh-Saige Feldhauser – Giant Bride/Ogre 2/Menagerie Creature
Mykey Feldhauser – Ogre 4/Menagerie Creature
Devon Jetton – Giant Groom/Ogre 1/Menagerie Creature
Julianna Moore – Giant/Ogre 3/Menagerie Creature
Servants: Madalynn Cain, Trysten Edmonds, Triniti Mauk, Ava Rodriguez, Claire Rutledge, Darion Simpson
Ella, 5 – Charity Murillo
Ella, 10 – Emma Weedon
Understudy – Cecily Bowman