ArtsView Children’s Theatre will present “Copa with the View” at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the theater, 313 W. Tyler St., in Longview.
The show, performed in the style of the 1950s and ‘60s Copa Room at the Sands Hotel in Las Vegas, will feature 22 of ArtsView’s teens singing love songs from performers of the '50s and ‘60s, including Bobby Darin, Etta James, Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole and Doris Day.
Dinner will include Italian food, mocktails and dessert. Tickets for the dinner and show are $100 for a table for two and $190 for a table for four.
A matinee performance is set for 1 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10 and the meal is not included.
For information, visit artsviewchildrenstheatre.com or call (903) 236-7535.