Refusing to be upstaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, ArtsView Children’s Theatre in Longview has become one of many in the arts world providing entertainment by way of the internet and social media.
ArtsView recently completed a monologue show titled “Stranded: Views From Quarantine (A Monologue Play),” produced with permission from Stage Partners in New York.
ArtsView Executive Director Michelle Norris said the monologues, presented by members of the ArtsView Youth Council, are being posted regularly on the theater’s website.
Stage Partners gave playwrights across the country an opportunity to write monologues that were later compiled for “Stranded.” Each monologue, Norris said, tells the viewpoint of a guest on a cruise ship dealing with the reality of COVID-19.
“Some are very serious but most of them are quite funny,” Norris said. “Everybody’s interpretation is a little different, but I think our kids did a brilliant job with them in such a short amount of time.”
Norris said the play consists of 20 monologues, including “Reform,” presented by Annabelle Huber, “Not It,” presented by Julya Socoteanu and “Formal Night,” presented by Sophia Yastrebov.
“All the different playwrights sent in submissions and Stage Partners selected which ones they liked and they put them together,” she said. “I think there are about 20 monologues. We only did about half of those. We’re still uploading and waiting on students to finish.”
Norris said once the videos were posted online, the authors of the plays started commenting on ArtView’s Facebook page and sharing them on their own personal Facebook pages.
“We have a lot of people from all over the U.S. who have started following ArtsView because of this play,” she said.
ArtsView also has other online productions in the works, including “The Show Must Go Online.”
Norris said one of the playwright’s (“Stranded’) daughters is even auditioning for ArtsView’s new musical, “The Show Must Go Online.”
“She’s from New Jersey,” she said. “So, we’re able to share ArtsView in small East Texas with, basically, the world. We’ve had so many different views from all over the U.S. on these monologues.”
Norris said “The Show Must Go Online” is a parody on a lot of different musicals and although they can’t charge a fee to view it, they can solicit donations.
“So, when people view it … we can put a donation box on social media or even on our website so people can donate to the theater,” she said. “It is a fascinating little play.”
Auditions are already underway for the production.
“Typically, we would have in-person auditions, but this time around we put up sides (the parts of the script they will read),” she said. “They’re supposed to do two out of the five sides that are listed on the website and submit those through video.”
Norris said up to 20 youths can be cast for the show.
“We should have everyone cast by the weekend, and then our first rehearsal is Tuesday,” she said.
In further use of the internet, Norris said ArtsView instructors and staff are working on online classes.
“We’re hoping to launch the first of May,” she said. “We’ve never done online classes before so this is a whole new thing for us.”