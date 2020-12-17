ArtsView Children’s Theatre is planning to give East Texans a chance to ring in the new year with holiday fun.
ArtsView’s second annual First Night Gala is scheduled from 9 p.m. Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. Jan. 1 at The Summit Club, 3700 Judson Road in Longview. Individual tickets and some sponsorship opportunities are still available, ArtsView’s Executive Director Michelle Norris said.
“After a year like everybody’s had, this will be a fun way to safely gather together and spend the night ringing in 2021,” Norris said. “We’re looking forward to a year full of hopes ahead of us.”
Norris said safety protocols will be in place at the event. Tables will be spread out for social distancing and guests will be asked to wear face masks when they get up from their table, she said.
When guests enter The Summit Club for the evening, they will be greeted with a signature drink, Norris said. There will be photo opportunities, a silent auction, a DJ, dancing, a cash bar, a fajita bar and more throughout the night.
There will be opportunities to purchase a Barron’s Box with mystery items from Barron’s of Longview. Guests will also have the chance to play the Pink Champagne Game in which attendees can buy a class of pink Champagne; one glass will contain a token to win a pearl necklace contributed by Jim Bartlett Fine Jewelry.
“It’s a great way to ring in the new year,” Norris said.
All proceeds will benefit ArtsView Children’s Theatre, a children’s community theater. Proceeds support ArtsView’s annual operating costs, Norris said.
Tickets to the First Night Gala are $100 each. Sponsorship opportunities range from $250 to $3,000.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.artsviewchildrenstheatre.com/first-night-gala.