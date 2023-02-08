ArtsView Children’s Theatre is gearing up for its “Copa with the View” fundraiser, a lounge-style dinner show featuring ArtsView teens.
The show, performed in the style of the 1950s and ‘60s Copa Room at the Sands Hotel in Las Vegas, is set for Feb. 17-19.
The Copa Room was known for the popular entertainers who performed there, including members of the Rat Pack, Count Basie, Ella Fitzgerald, Judy Garland, Lena Horne, Jimmy Durante, Tony Bennett, Nat King Cole, Peggy Lee, Bobby Darin and others.
“Our teens are putting on this event for the second year,” ArtsView Executive Director Nathaniel Olson said. “The idea behind it is that this is a lounge night-inspired event ... so it has a feel of the Rat Pack era.”
The cast ranges in age from 12 to 18.
“We have 26 cast members performing this year,” Olson said. “We do have a 12-year-old in the cast but she’s almost 13. We have a really good group of kids.”
In addition to the show, Olson said they also are excited about the remodeling of ArtsView’s auditorium space.
“’Copa’ will be the first time we will have an audience in our new auditorium so we’re excited for that, too,” he said. “It will be a whole new setup … and a lot more accessible for everyone and more comfortable. So we’re excited to have ‘Copa’ be the first event that we host in the new auditorium.”
Songs performed during the show will include “Respect,” “Fever,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” “Stupid Cupid” and “Sway.”
“Everything is kind of centralized around Valentine’s Day, so that is the main theme for the show,” Olson said.
In addition to the musical performances, Friday and Saturday shows also will include dinner, dessert and mocktails. The doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m.
“Because this is a show put on by the teens, we are only serving mocktails,” Olson said. “But we have special mocktails that are not alcoholic but are fun, mixed drinks. The main entrée and the desserts are being provided by Pietros.”
Sunday’s matinee performance will be regular theater seating; food and drinks aren't included. Doors open 30 minutes before the show.
Last year's performance, Olson said, was well received.
“Obviously, with it being the first year, we wasn't really sure what to expect but we had a great turnout,” he said. “We didn’t know how many people would be interested in it but we sold out our Friday and Saturday night shows and our matinee last year. We’re expecting to do the same this year.”