ArtsView Children’s Theatre is bringing the story of “Morgan the Clydesdale Pony” to life.
Based on the children’s book by former Kool & the Gang member Skip Martin, “Morgan the Clydesdale Pony” tells the story of the dreams of a Clydesdale pony hoping to race in the Kentucky Derby.
Children ages 8 to 12 who recently attended ArtsView’s “Horsing Around” PATHS camp will perform a musical version of the story Thursday and Friday.
“Our PATHS (Performing Arts Theater School) program, which is what this camp is a part of, is the educational side of ArtsView,” Executive Director Nathaniel Olson said. “Our educational camps and classes are more of a training and learning opportunity for kids to develop and grow their skills.”
The musical is being directed by Alison Roedel, ArtsView’s education director.
“She is the one over all of our PATHS programs,” Olson said.
Music for the production was written by former Kilgore College piano instructor Sandra Siler and Jon Starling, director of chorale activities at Henderson High School.
Siler, who lives in Henderson, retired in 2016 after 25 years as head of the piano department at KC. She and Martin have worked together for two years.
Martin is a Grammy Award-winning artist, songwriter, producer and author, best known for being a lead singer and trumpeter for two groups, Kool & the Gang and the Dazz Band. His achievements include MOBO Outstanding Achievement Award, platinum and gold record recipient, R&B Song of the Year, six consecutive Top 100 albums and two Top 100 singles.
“He sang with Kool & the Gang for 22 years, and he’s still the frontman for the Dazz Band,” Siler said. “He’s a busy, busy guy … I handle the educational side of his business. We do a lot of school programs where we have his book, ‘Morgan the Clydesdale Pony,’ and it promotes self-esteem, fulfilling one’s dreams and anti-bullying.”
The different songs in “Morgan the Clydesdale Pony” the musical give the actors an opportunity to sing solos. Siler said there is a song for each character in the musical, including Sasha the cat, Oscar the owl, Millie the cow, Kool-aid the rat and Pokey the Pig.
“The kids at the theater get a chance to sing solo. All of the barnyard animals are featured with the songs Jon and I created,” Siler said. “There are 10 songs and then there’s the theme song, ‘You Can Be Anything If You Believe,’ which is carried out all during the musical. By the third time they sing it, the kids in the audience are singing it, too.”
Siler said it took at least a month to get some of the songs finished.
“We started out with the barnyard songs, and that took about a month,” she said. “Jon does more of the music and I do more of the words and then we put it all together.”
The orchestration for the musical was done by Preston Parker, band director at Jacksonville High School.
“When people get to the theater, they’re going to hear a class act,” Siler said. “He uses every instrument you can possibly imagine.”
Martin is expected to be on hand today and Friday to sign copies of his book.
“He will have the book there for sale and he’ll autograph them for anybody who wants the book,” Siler said. “I hope we have tons of people to come out and support the ArtsView kids.”
Siler said she enjoys seeing the ArtsView children perform.
“I went to rehearsal last week and they’re doing a great job,” she said. “I think it’s going to be a super event.”