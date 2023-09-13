When it comes to ArtsView Children’s Theatre’s Broadway at the View fundraiser, it's all about love.
“In Love” is the theme for this year’s annual event, which is set for Saturday and Sunday.
“Every year we’ve changed the theme and this year decided to go with love. It’s not necessarily all happy in love songs, it’s a whole spectrum of everything that has to do with love,” ArtsView Executive Director Nathaniel Olson said. “It includes Broadway songs that have to deal with all the different stages of love -- falling in love, falling out of love, all of the different emotions that come with that.”
Songs include “You Can’t Stop the Beat” (“Hairspray”), “First Impressions” (“First Date”), “It’s Your Wedding Day” (“The Wedding Singer”), “Holding Out for a Hero” (“Footloose”), “What I Did for Love” (“A Chorus Line”) and “Forget About the Boy” (“Thoroughly Modern Millie”).
The show will also include encore numbers prepared by some of the performers that the audience will be able to bid on throughout the show. The top three encores (determined by the total amount bid) will perform their encores to end the night.
This is the sixth year for the fundraiser, which kicked off in 2017. The 2020 event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Held each year at the theater, this year the event will take place at The Reserve in Longview.
“Every year that we’ve done Broadway here, it has grown and grown. For all of our programs here we have outgrown our space, but especially for Broadway,” Olson said. “Each year we’ve done it we’ve done three performances … and we have just over-filled the place every time. So this time we decided to move it to The Reserve.”
Olson said the new venue will provide the space needed for the event.
“We have a larger space this year and we brought in an outside tech company who’s going to be doing special lighting and sound for us,” he said. “We’ll have a large stage set up there at The Reserve, so we’ll have a bigger show all around.”
This weekend’s show features more than 40 performers, including a live band.
Performers include Lacy Barron, Donna Blalock, Emily Bisetti, Courtney Cain, Ben Cammack, Steven Collins, Brian Dearborn, Colton Dearborn, Logan Dearborn, Heather Downs, Penne Duke, Bug Feldhauser, Maleigh-Saige Feldhauser, David Fountain, Brittany Fuller, Deborah Gilbert, Matthew Gray, Micah Howard, NaTusha Howard, Annabelle Huber, Conner Irvine, Jeneille LaGrone, Tyler Lohr, Adam Martin-McPherson, Rachel Martin-McPerson, Sarah Medin, Chris McNeely, Nathan Olson, Amy Pruitt, Meredith Ramos, Mark Roedel, Kellsie Ruiz, Jamie Sherman, Pete Silverthorne, Jim Simmons, Rachel Smith, Amanda Thompson, Ricky Thompson, Layla Wragg and Sophia Yastrebov. Ben Weinert is the emcee.
Band members include Roedel, keyboard; Brian Dearborn, bass; Chad Nevils, drums; Ramos, keytar; Sara Bryan, electric guitar; Renee Ward, violinist; and Pam Martin, cellist.
“We will also have a raffle for different tickets for Broadway Dallas shows, Belcher performances, Texas Shakespeare Festival shows and the next season of ArtsView,” Olson said.
Tickets are going fast, especially for Saturday’s show, which includes dinner, drinks and dessert, Olson said. As of Sept. 8, he said 200 tickets had been sold for Saturday’s performance.
“Sunday seats are going to be set up like we do normally when we do the show here," he said. "So, it will just be the regular performance without the food and drinks and people can just come get a seat and see the show."