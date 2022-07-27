ArtsView Children’s Theatre is hoping to make a big splash on stage with its upcoming performances of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.”
Based on the 1989 Disney film and the 1837 fairy tale by Hans Christian Anderson,” the musical kicks off at 7 p.m. Thursday and continues through the weekend.
“The Little Mermaid,” a tale about a mermaid who dreams of the world above the sea and gives up her voice to find true love, is ArtsView’s summer main stage musical.
ArtsView Executive Director Nathaniel Olson said the theater has four main stage productions every year.
“We have our main stage shows and we have PATHS, which is our Performing Arts Theatre School,” Olson said. “Our PATHS side is our education side of the theater, so that covers all our classes and camps that we do in the spring, summer and fall.”
The theater does four big main stage shows a year.
“Our main stage shows usually have about six weeks of rehearsal and then a full weekend of performances,” Olson said. “The summer musical is always kind of our big over-the-top musical. Since the kids are out of school, we usually do a bigger show in the summer.”
Sealey Hammack, 15, is cast in the role of “The Little Mermaid’s” Ariel.
“It’s really exciting and it’s a lot of fun to be a part of it,” she said. “I used to watch ‘Little Mermaid’ a lot when I was little.”
In describing her character, Hammack said Ariel is very naïve.
“She’s really young and doesn’t really know much about the human world,” she said. “So whenever she sees something she wants to do, she will kind of just do it without thinking.”
This isn’t ArtsView’s first time around with “The Little Mermaid.”
“We last did this show in 2014 and we did the junior version, which is compressed and runs just less than an hour,” Olson said. “We currently are in our 18th season – ArtsView has been around for a little while – and we wanted to really blow it out of the water and do the full version. So this is the full, Broadway version of the show.”
Original songs from the Disney movie will be performed.
“It has all of the original songs from the Disney movie that people will remember but then it also has several new songs that have been added into the Broadway version of the show,” Olson said. “One of the songs that Scuttle the Seagull sings is ‘Positoovity’ and the eels sing a song called ‘Sweet Child.’ One of the new songs added for the Broadway musical that Ursula sings is ‘I Want the Good Times Back.’”
Olson said the show also includes new cast members.
“We have new cast members to the show who haven’t worked with ArtsView before so we’re excited to welcome newcomers to the ArtsView stage,” he said. “And talking about this being a larger show than normal, we have 17 adult crew members on the production team. So with 17 adults behind the scenes it takes quite a few people to do everything that the show requires.”
Hammack added, “I think it will be a great show.”