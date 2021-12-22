ArtsView Children’s Theatre is planning to ring in the new year with its First Night Gala.
After last year’s gala was canceled a few days shy of the event due to COVID-19 concerns, organizers are looking forward to this year’s gala.
The event is set for 8 p.m. Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. Jan. 1 at the Summit Club in Longview.
ArtsView Executive Director Nathaniel Olson said the gala will include photo opportunities, a full fajita bar, drinks, games, door prizes, dancing and other activities.
“We had a live band the last time but this year we’re going to have a DJ,” Olson said. “We’re looking forward to that.”
Olson said guests also will have an opportunity to purchase a Barron’s Box with mystery items from Barron’s of Longview.
“You can get a box valued anywhere between $25 to $50 or $50 to $75,” he said. “We also have different things that have been donated to help raise money for ArtsView Children’s Theatre.”
Olson said social distancing protocols will be in place at the gala.
“We’ll have fewer people at tables, just to give a little bit of extra space,” he said. “With the large ballroom at the Summit Club, we can spread out and we also have tables spread out around the room.”
Tickets to First Night Gala are $100 each.
"This is part of ArtsView’s fundraiser for the year," Olson said, adding that the gala is important to both the community and the children's theater.
“We wanted to give Longview the opportunity to have some place to go and have fun on New Year’s Eve,” Olson said. “A safe place where they could bring in the new year and where it would also benefit the children.”