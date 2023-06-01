ArtsView Children’s Theatre will take the audience on a fast-paced ride during its performances of “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon” this weekend.
“The whole show is based on the 209 stories of the Brothers Grimm and jam-packed into a 45- to 50-minute production,” ArtsView Executive Director Nathaniel Olson said.
Jessica Smith, the show’s director, said, “Basically, all those big fairy tales we know and love and that have been retold for years and years, like ‘Cinderella,’ ‘Snow White,’ ‘Rumpelstilskin’ and ‘Hansel and Gretel,’ are combined into one story.”
The show opens with narrators telling the stories.
“They explain that they are going to tell some of the lesser known Brothers Grimm stories but also throw in a few classics. As the play progresses they hit on the stories we know and love but they kind of keep it to the original stories instead of jazzing it up,” Smith said. “So, it’s a little bit darker because it keeps to those original fairy tales. If you’ve ever read the original version of ‘Cinderella,’ the stepsisters cut off pieces of their feet to fit the shoe and it talks about that.”
Olson said, “Even though it’s Brothers Grimm, which typically the Brothers Grimm stories are pretty dark, these are those dark tales but done in a comedic way.”
The production is ArtsView’s teen show and includes 16 actors (ages 14 to 18) and 38 different characters.
“There are several cast members who are playing multiple roles,” Smith said. Maybe two or three have only one specific character they’re playing and everybody else is playing two or three characters.”
Olson said, “One kid is even playing eight different characters.
With actors cast in multiple roles, there is sure to be quite a few costume changes throughout the show.
“It’s a lot of costume changes on stage in front of the audience,” Olson said. “They’re throwing different costumes on and it’s fast paced and funny.”
Olson said “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon” is the first show on the new stage, which was funded by the Longview-Greggton Rotary Club.
“Thanks to a donation from them they provided the money so we could renovate the stage. With this new renovation, we’ve completely gutted the entire stage,” Olson said. “Jason Berglund designed and built the new stage with his crew. He had a crew of about seven guys who came by over the course of a week and they completely demolished the old stage and built the new stage.”
Olson said the new stage design is completely flat.
It is so much better for us and for our actors and for our kids for multiple reasons. A flat stage allows us to do so much more with set design, lighting and choreography,” he said. “But it also makes it so much easier on a lot of our actors because we have several actors – kids and adults – who are involved in our shows who have special needs who do not have the ability to go up and down the stairs that were on our old stage.”
With the new flat stage, Olson said not only will it be easier to access the whole space, but it also will be more accessible and safer for everyone.
Olson said Longview’s 100+ Women Who Care sponsored the risers and seating.
“Having completed the stage, the whole theater space is totally renovated with the combination of the seating and stage,” he said.
In addition to the stage, backstage space also was added.
“We’ve never had it in this theater before. Any time our kids have had to get from one side of the stage to the other, they’ve had to go around … on the back side of the audience seating,” Olson said. “With the new stage design, we have actual backstage space so the kids can utilize the space a lot better. It’s going to make shows flow much more smoothly.”
Another first for the theater, Olson said, is the addition of a traveler curtain.
“For the first time ever, we’re getting a traveler, which is the traditional open and close theater style curtain,” he said. “We’ve never had curtains here before so this is kind of a big step up for us to make our theater space feel a little bit more professional. I think the kids are really going to enjoy that and it will really help our audiences feel like they are in a legitimate, traditional style theater.”
These upgrades and additions are part of ArtsView’s yearlong renovation plan, which also included restrooms and building exterior.
“The kids have had the opportunity this past week to rehearse on the new stage and it is allowing us to utilize bigger set pieces that we’ve never been able to do before,” Olson said. So, we actually have a large bridge that’s going to be on stage and a couple of other large set pieces that wouldn’t have been able to fit on the old stage.”
Smith encourages everyone to come out and enjoy the show on the new stage.
“If you’re looking for something that’s a little quirky, a little comedic and just want to have a good time, definitely come see this show,” she said. “I call it the controlled chaos. It’s so fast-paced it will definitely keep the audience on their toes.”