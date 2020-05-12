The Annual Old Fiddlers Reunion in Athens, one of the state's longest running fiddling competitions, will be different this year.
Instead canceling the event, the organizing committee has converted the Reunion to a free concert that will take place 5 to 8 p.m. May 30 in the parking lot of The Texan theater, just off the downtown square in Athens.
Although there will be no competition, the tradition of fiddling will continue.
"I'm very happy that we are able to have the Athens Old Fiddlers Reunion given the current circumstances relating to the corona pandemic,” said Mary Ensign, who has been planning the Fiddlers Reunion for almost five decades. “It is the 89th year for the Athens Old Fiddlers Reunion and our main goal is to keep this tradition going."
The event usually takes place on Henderson County Courthouse lawn where thousands gather to hear top fiddlers compete. This year, social distancing restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19 did not allow for that option.
Organizers are taking steps to encourage that audience members adhere to social distancing guidelines during the concert. Those who want to attend, must make reservations and will be assigned to a specific space in the parking lot.
Reservations can be made beginning 6 p.m. May 18 The Texan or Athens Old Fiddlers Reunion websites Those who have a question about making reservations can call 903-675-8039.
Due to space restrictions, only 50 spots will be available in the parking and there can be no more than four people in each vehicle, the announcement said.
Many who had planned to compete will take the stage as performers. Those interested in performing are asked to contact organizers through the Athens Old Fiddlers Reunion Facebook page.
Food trucks will be on site.
Hand sanitizing stations will be available and all involved are being encouraged to follow guidelines for not spreading the virus, the announcement said.