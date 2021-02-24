Auditions for Theatre Longview’s upcoming production of Robert Harling’s “Steel Magnolias” are set for 7 to 9 p.m. today at Grace Crossing United Methodist Church, 1001 W. Hawkins Parkway, in Longview.
Auditions will be conducted by reading selected scenes from the play. Sides (scene) are posted on the group’s website at theatrelongview.com . Masks are required except during the reading, and social distancing measures will be enforced.
Auditions are open to ages 18 and older.
The play, directed by Denise Knutson, will be performed May 14-16 and May 21-23.
For information, go online to theatrelongview.com .