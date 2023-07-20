If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
Drive to Remember Auto Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Maude Cobb Convention Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. The event benefits East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance. Vehicle registration: $25 per car; must be preregistered by July 20. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.drive2remember.org/ .
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday (weather permitting), 105 W. Cotton St., downtown Longview. Information: (903) 746-2708, historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com .
Texas Shakespeare Festival, Van Cliburn Auditorium on the Kilgore College campus, 1200 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Schedule: “The Comedy of Errors,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Sunday; “Pride & Prejudice,” 2 p.m. Saturday; “Lear,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday; “Something Rotten!,” 2 p.m. Sunday; “Todrick the Not-So-Terrible,” 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Information or purchase tickets online: http://www.texasshakespeare.com/ .
“Concert Under the Stars” Sci-Fi Festival, featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. Saturday, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. A classic sci-fi movie follows each concert. Tickets: $10, available at eventbrite.com. Information: (903) 918-2132 or http://www.kokomotheatre.com/ .
Classic Arms Productions Gun & Knife Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Tickets: $10 adults, $2 children 6-11, younger than 18 admitted with parent only. Information: www.capgunshows.com .
Christmas in July Movie Night, 7:45 p.m. Saturday, Hugh Camp Memorial Park, Liberty City. Movie: Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” Concession stand with popcorn, hot dogs, chips, nachos and cold drinks. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/p/Christmas-In-The-Park-at-Liberty-City-100064711324989/ .
“Footloose,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Tyler Civic Theatre Center, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Tickets: $15 to $30. Information: https://tylercivictheatre.com/ .
Tyler Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, 4850 Old Bullard Road (Broadway Square), Tyler. Information: https://www.tylerfarmersmarket.org/ .
Rose City Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday2, 221 S. Broadway Ave., downtown Tyler. Information: https://www.facebook.com/rosecityfarmersmarket/ .
TSTC Car Show & Food Drive, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Texas State Technical College, 2650 E. End Blvd., Marshall. The event will include food and entertainment. Information: https://marshalltexas.com/events/#!calendar .