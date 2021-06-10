The Longview Chamber Singers will perform when the Longview Symphony Orchestra presents its Bach’s Lunch concert Friday at First Christian Church in downtown Longview.
Longview Symphony Executive Director Niki Groce said this is the last Bach’s Lunch concert until the fall.
The Bach’s Lunch concert in May was the first in-person concert the symphony had performed since February 2020. The concert was also live-streamed on Facebook.
“We had a really lovely turnout, and we had 402 views on Facebook,” Groce said. “I was really happy to see so many people tuning in and also turning out.”
Friday’s concert also will be live-streamed on the symphony’s Facebook page. Masks are optional inside the church chapel.
The Longview Chamber Singers was formed in April by Miranda Dolive, minister of music at First Christian Church.
“I had this idea a while back of putting a group like this together because several friends of mine that I went to school with at SFA moved into the area, and then I gained new friends over the past six years that I’ve lived here,” Dolive said. “So, I thought it would be fun to put together a chamber ensemble of really talented musicians.”
The eight-member group includes Dolive and Leigh Latchford, soprano; Rebekah Browning and Danielle Warren, alto; Taylor Brown and Michael Browning, tenor; and Joshua Allen and William Murphy, bass.
“Niki asked me if First Christian wanted to host a Bach’s Lunch … and I thought now might be a great time,” Dolive said. “A lot of people are vaccinated and kind of getting back into singing again. Everybody said yes, and it just came together.”
Musical selections include “O Magnum Mysterium,” Tomas Luis de Victoria; “All Praise and Glory Be to God,” Bach; “Alleluia,” Randall Thompson; “Deep River,” Rene Clausen; “God’s Gonna Set This World on Fire,” Moses Hogan; “God Be in My Head,” John Rutter; and “Shalom,” Dan Forrest.”
Dolive said it’s exciting to be able to give back to the community.
“It has been such a hard year for musicians and especially for choirs because with COVID, singing was not recommended,” she said. “A lot of us are educators and church musicians, and this is just such a great way for us to support classical music in our community and hopefully … inspire young people and other people to continue making music.”
Next up for the Longview Symphony Orchestra are its Sounds of Summer and Harry Potter-themed concerts.
“We will be showcasing the Sounds of Summer virtual concert on Facebook, as well as our summer of Harry Potter events leading up to our ‘Magic of Harry Potter’ concert Aug. 14 at the Belcher Center,” Groce said.