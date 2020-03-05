A concert, car show and chili cookoff are all part of the Back the Blue Bash set for Saturday at The Cannery, a retail and entertainment complex in Lindale.
This will be the fourth year for the fundraiser for the East Texas Fraternal Order of Police.
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. the car show, vendors, a kids play zone and food trucks will be in and around Picker's Pavilion. An armband for access to the kids zone costs $15.
From noon to 4 p.m., The Rose City Chili Pod will hold its sanctioned chili cookoff at Texas Music City Grill and Smokehouse.
Set to perform on Cannery stage are the Blake Sullivan Band at 1 p.m. and The Tuxedo Cats at 1:30 p.m.
The Back the Blue Bash Concert will begin at 4 p.m. Admission to this concert is $30. Tickets are available at backthebluebash.com and will be sold on site.
The concert will open with the Wesley Pruitt Band at 4 p.m. and will be followed by Cody Wayne Band at 5:30 p.m. The headliner, Lee Mathis & the Brutally Handsome, will take the stage about 7:15 p.m.
The Fraternal Order of Police is a philanthropic group that supports law officers and has community service projects.
Its activities include Blue Santa, which provides Christmas gifts to children who have witnessed a crime or been a victim of crime and other needy children; giving donations to law officers who become sick or injured; helping officers pay for expensive equipment such bullet-proof vests; and funding officer training, a statement from the group said.