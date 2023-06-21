Hundreds of cowboys and cowgirls will ride into East Texas this weekend when the Real Cowboy Association brings its 30th annual Juneteenth Black Rodeo to the Longview Rodeo Arena at 1123 Jaycee Drive.
The national touring competition, billed as the “baddest show on dirt,” brings in participants and fans from near and far, including Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, Arkansas and Oklahoma. The tour begins in Longview and ends in Louisiana with the National Black Rodeo Finals.
The tour also includes: The Real Cowboy Association Southern Soul Black Rodeo, July 15, Longview; Mississippi Coast Annual Black Rodeo, Aug. 5, Biloxi, Mississippi; Montgomery County Black Rodeo, Sept. 16, Conroe; and the Real Cowboy Association National Black Rodeo Finals, Nov. 18, Bossier City, Louisiana.
Saturday’s event will include barrel racing, steer wrestling, calf roping, team roping, ladies steer undecorating, old timers breakaway and bull riding. Also included will be a pony express relay race and buddy barrel pickup.
The rodeo also will include musical entertainment.
This year’s live musical entertainment, featuring 8Ball & MJG and F.P.J., also will include an after-party following the rodeo.
Rodeo tickets include access to the RCA Midway Zydeco Dance After-Party, with live performances from Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble, Leon Chavis & the Zydeco Flames, S. Dott and DJ K9.