Dog show returns to Longview
Hundreds of dogs and their owners will descend on Longview this weekend for the Longview Kennel Club’s All Breed Dog Show and Tyler Obedience Training Club’s Dog Obedience and Rally Trials.
The All Breed Dog Show is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex, 100 Grand Blvd. in Longview. A variety of dog breeds will compete for best of breed. Spectator admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children 12 and younger. For information, call 903-845-3019 or visit longviewkennelclub.org .
Highly trained dogs will compete for awards in basic obedience, in performing jumps and in retrieving scented objects during the obedience and rally trials from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive. For information, call (903) 520-2238 or visit tylerotc.org .
‘Ella Enchanted’
A “Cinderella-esque” tale taking the stage this weekend at ArtsView Children’s Theatre in Longview tells the story of a girl trying to escape the curse of a birthday gift she received.
In the musical “Ella Enchanted,” a misguided fairy named Lucinda gives Ella of Frelle the “gift” of obedience when the child was born. Ella must obey any order given to her, whether it’s hopping on one foot for a day or pulling her own hair. Unwilling to accept her fate, strong-willed Ella embarks on a quest to reverse this curse, encountering ogres, giants, wicked stepsisters, fairy godmothers and a handsome prince along the way.
Twenty-two ArtsView performers will present the musical at 7 p.m. today and Sunday and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the theater at 313 W. Tyler St. in downtown Longview.
Cost is $12 online, $15 by phone, in the office or at the door.
For information, go to www.artsviewchildrenstheatre.com .
‘Lonesome Dove’ exhibition
The East Texas Oil Museum at Kilgore College, in partnership with Humanities Texas, is hosting an exhibit featuring images taken during filming of the 1989 TV miniseries “Lonesome Dove.”
The exhibit, which was produced by the Wittliff Collections from the Alkek Library at Texas State University, will be on display through Aug. 31,
“Lonesome Dove,” the novel written by Larry McMurtry, tells the story of two aging Texas Rangers who drive a herd of stolen cattle 2,500 miles from the Rio Grande to Montana to found the first cattle ranch there. The miniseries captured audiences when it aired.
The exhibit features 55 framed classic images taken during filming.
The East Texas Oil Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is $8 for adults; $5 for children ages 3 to 11, Kilgore College students and employees; and free for children younger than 3. For information, visit easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu or call 903-983-8295.
Billy Bob Thornton in Lindale
Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters are set to perform at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse in Lindale.
The band and its movie star frontman are promoting their latest album, “The Speck,” which was released last month.
Since the 1990s, Thornton has been involved in movies. He won an Academy Award for writing the screenplay for 1996’s “Sling Blade.” He also was nominated for an Oscar as an actor in the movie.
He’s had notable roles in “Monster’s Ball” and “Bad Santa.” In 2012, he directed “Jane Mansfield’s Car” and more recently has had high-profile TV roles.
But before his acting career, Thornton was performing as a soloist and in bands.
He formed the Boxmasters with fellow singer-musician J.D. Andrew in 2007 while in California. The band is known for its rockabilly style of music. The current lineup is Thornton, Andrew and Teddy Andreadis.
The Tyler band Bluez Boyz will open the show. Tickets start at $35. Information is on the venue’s website, texasmusiccity.net .
Musical spin on Pinocchio
The Palestine Civic Theatre will stage “Disney’s My Son Pinocchio, Geppetto’s Musical Tale” in six performances beginning today.
The production will feature youths in the civic theater’s summer camp.
The musical is based on the classic story told from the perspective of Geppetto, the father of Pinocchio.
Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. tdday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday and Aug. 2-4 in Texas Theatre, 213 W. Crawford, Palestine.
Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for students and are available at thetexastheater.com .
Ancient screens
An exhibition of recently restored 18th-century screens closes Sunday at the Tyler Museum of Art.
The two six-fold, ink-on-paper screens are each about 5 feet high and 11 feet long and depict a mythical Chinese landscape painted about 1770 by Japanese artist Soga Shohuka, according to information from the museum.
The screens underwent a lengthy restoration before being put on exhibit in June.
The museum at 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on the Tyler Junior College campus will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Marshall Tucker Band
The Marshall Tucker Band will headline a concert Saturday at the Oil Palace, Texas 64 in New Chapel Hill.
The opening acts will be Band of Heathens and the tribute band Steppenwolf Revisited.
Tickets range from $25 to $65 and can be purchased online at oilpalace.com . The venue also charges $10 per vehicle to park that must be paid in cash when entering the parking lot.
The Marshall Tucker Band had several hit songs in the 1970s, including “Heard It in a Love Song.”
Play to raise funds for students
The final performances of a play raising money for college scholarships will take place today through Sunday in Hawkins.
Money raised from “The Last Round-Up of the Guacamole Queens” will go into a scholarship fund and be split by 2019 Hawkins High School graduates involved in the play, said Candace Brooks, the school’s theater director.
“In having such a large group of seniors graduate who have held such big roles in our theater department over the last four years, we wanted to provide them with the best opportunity to receive scholarships,” Brooks said in a news release.
Brenna Bogard, one of the graduates in the play, said, “I’ve spent several years doing plays at Hawkins, and getting to do one last show where the proceeds will go towards a scholarship for me and my classmates is really special.”
Performances are set for 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Hawkins High School Auditorium.
Admission will be $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger.
Gospel concert
Celebrate Broken Vessels’ 10th anniversary with barbecue and gospel singing beginning at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Southside Baptist Church in Carthage. A barbecue dinner will be served at 4:30 p.m. at $10 a person, followed by the free-admission concert at 6 p.m.
Special guests include Faith’s Journey, Pastor Pudge and Sister Sludge and the Hootens, Elizabeth and Uncle Randy.
Southside Baptist is at 1501 W. Sabine St. in Carthage.
Men in Harmony set for Mineola
East Texas Men in Harmony is set to perform at 2 p.m. Saturday at Mineola Civic Center, 1150 N. Newsom St.
The a cappella chorus sings in four-part harmony. The program will include patriotic, religious and popular tunes, according to information about the concert.
Tickets cost $15 for adults and $12 for children and students.
Longview library music
The band Harvest Moon Countrygrass will bring its blend of bluegrass, country, Western swing and gospel to the Longview Public Library from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
The library’s Sounds & Stacks concert series is offered free in the library’s Junior League of Longview Rotunda, 222 W. Cotton St.
For information, call (903) 237-1350 or visit the Longview Public Library on Facebook