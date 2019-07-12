Shakespeare for children
The Texas Shakespeare Festival is adding a children’s show, “The Girl Who Cried Throgmonster,” to its rotation of plays.
Grace Abele, one of the actors, wrote and is directing the play. Performances will begin Wednesday.
The festival runs through July 28 at Kilgore College’s Anne D. Turk Fine Arts Center at Kilgore College, 1200 S. Henderson Blvd.
Tickets cost $33 for seats and $28 for seating on a padded bench in the back of the auditorium. Cost for “The Girl Who Cried Throgmonster” is $8. Group rates are available.
Tickets can be ordered by calling the box office at 903-983-8601 or going to texasshakespeare.com.
Being staged this week are:
■ 2 p.m. today, “As You Like It”
■ 7:30 p.m. today, “Born Yesterday”
■ 2 p.m. Saturday, “Othello”
■ 7:30 p.m. Saturday, “Into the Woods”
■ 2 p.m. Sunday, “As You Like It”
■ 7:30 p.m. Sunday, “Born Yesterday”
■ 10 a.m. Wednesday, “The Girl Who Cried Throgmonster.”
Depot celebrates Christmas in July
The Marshall Depot Museum board is hosting its inaugural “Christmas in July” market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, featuring vendors and children’s activities.
The event is a fundraiser leading up to the 20th anniversary of the museum in November.
Vendors offering items from clothing to furniture will be set up on the depot grounds, 800 N. Washington Ave. in Marshall. Santa also will attend and hand out frozen pops.
Cold drinks and snow cones will be available, along with information on the museum and depot.
Beach Party at Swim Center
The Longview Swim Center will host the Itty Bitty Beach Party from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
The pool at 1111 W. Fairmont St. in Longview hosts the event each year for swimmers ages 12 and younger. The event also includes inflatables, snow cones and contests.
Admission is $5 per family of four.
Concert series continues
The Summer Concert Series in Palestine continues at 6 p.m. Saturday with a performance by the Magills, the husband-wife duo of Matt and Megan Magill, of Tyler.
Concerts take place on the Oxbow Hollow Stage in Old Town Palestine, 215 E. Crawford St.
Admission is $10. The series ends Aug. 10 with the Tuxedo Cats.
Family Fun Night at LongviewWOW
Arts! Longview will present Family Fun Night from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Longview World of Wonders, at 112 E. Tyler St. in downtown Longview.
The free event provides an opportunity for people of all ages to participate in hands-on activities offered by local cultural organizations.
Daddy-Daughter Date Night set
The fifth annual Daddy-Daughter Date Night is set for Thursday at Rose Garden Center, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler.
The theme is “Night at the Beach.”
Presented by the Tyler Parks and Recreation Department and Chick-fil-A, the event will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and include a meal from Chick-fil-A, beach-themed fun, music and a souvenir photo.
Tickets for a daddy-daughter pair cost $20 and there is a $5 charge for each additional daughter. Tickets must be purchased in advance from eventbrite.com. For information, call 903-531-1214 or go to a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Tyler.
Car show benefit for Alzheimer’s Alliance
The East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance will benefit from the Drive to Remember Auto Show, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center in Longview.
Preregistered vehicles include a 2019 Porsche GT2-RS, 1971 Oldsmobile Cutless and a 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle, among other cars.
Spectator admission is $5 per person, with proceeds going to the Alzheimer’s Alliance. For information, visit drive2remember.org or facebook.com/drivetoremember .
Car show returns Saturday
The Hit the Bricks Car Show will be on view from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday on the downtown square in Tyler.
Food trucks also will be present, according to information from organizers.
The show, which is in its second year, is free and is being presented by Discovery Science Place and RG Car Show Productions.
Hit the Bricks takes place the second Saturday of each month and includes events to bring people downtown.
Playwrights to have plays read
The finalists in Tyler Civic Theatre’s new play competition will have their plays read from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the theater, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler.
The finalists and their plays are:
Michael Ward, Tyler, “Voices of Bondage”
Judy Klassf, Nashville, Tennessee, “Kimberly in Overdrive”
Trisha Wise, Tyler, “Man in the Mirror”
Ray Deal, Chandler, “Life in 3G”
Lila Katz, Tyler, “A Mind of My Own.”
The play that receives the most votes will be performed from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, according to information from the theater.
Admission will be $5 for adults and $3 for students and seniors. Tickets only will be sold before performances.
Food, arts fair to benefit PARD
Tyler Parks and Recreation Department will present its annual Great American Food and Arts Fair on Saturday and Sunday at Harvey Convention Center, 2000 W. Front St., Tyler.
Visitors will find free craft and story times for children, live music, food trucks and vendors selling handmade items. A new attraction will be culinary contests, according to a news release.
The fair’s hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Admission is $3 for those 10 and older. Money raised helps fund the department’s programs.
Gallery exhibit marks 10 years
Gallery Main Street’s exhibit opening Saturday will mark its 10th anniversary.
“Celebration” will run through Sept. 10. The gallery operated by the city of Tyler is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and noon to 4 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month.
Fashion on display at museum
The Gregg County Historical Museum is offering visitors a chance to explore “Fashion and Photography: 1860-1890,” a new exhibit that will be on display through Aug. 31.
The exhibit features period clothing and daguerreotypes, a type of early commercial photos, from the collections of two local women.
The museum at 214 N. Fredonia in downtown Longview is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for senior citizens and $1 for students.
For information, visit www.gregghistorical.org .
Bellamy Brothers in Tyler on July 17
The Bellamy Brothers, David and Howard, are set to perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St., Tyler.
The duo’s many hits include “Let Your Love Flow” and “If I Said You Had a Beautiful Body Would You Hold It Against Me.”
Tickets cost $50 and are available at libertytyler.com .