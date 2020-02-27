Industry tours, equipment displays and hands-on activities for children will demonstrate what makes Longview work, during the annual Big Techs and Little Big Techs industry showcase events on Saturday.
Organized by the Longview Economic Development Corp. and Longview Convention and Visitors Bureau, the third annual event coincides with Industry Appreciation Month.
“The goal really is to highlight the fact that we’ve got a lot of really cool stuff that’s made and built and done here,” by Longview’s work force, said city spokesman Shawn Hara.
Big Techs will feature tours of nine local industries this year, with two newcomers to the event: the new Dollar General Distribution Center and longtime local manufacturer Stemco. Other participating industries are Aaon, Eastman and Westlake chemical companies, Holt CAT Machine Division, Holt CAT PowerSystems, Komatsu, Neiman Marcus Distribution Center and Nuco Steel. Tour times are 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. Some age restrictions apply, and reservations are required for the free tours. Registration and additional information can be found at VisitLongviewTexas.com/BigTechs.
Downtown Longview will host Little Big Techs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., with special activities for children at the Gregg County Historical Museum and Longview World of Wonders.
Big Techs and Little Big Techs lets “people see some of the cool, amazing things happening right here, in their own back yard,” he added, and it exposes people to potential career opportunities in Longview.
The Gregg County Historical Museum, at 214 N. Fredonia, will offer free admission on Saturday with activities focusing on science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) offered by LeTourneau University, East Texas Advanced Manufacturing Academy, Texas State Technical College and the city of Longview’ Geographic Information Systems.
Longview World of Wonders, at 112 E. Tyler St., will offer reduced admission of $5 per person on Saturday. (Members are free, and admission is $3 for visitors with an EBT/Lone Star Card.) In addition to LongviewWOW’s standing hands-on exhibits, STEAM activities will be offered by Kilgore College, UT Tyler University Academy, Longview ISD and the LEGO League Stem Club. Registration is not required but is encouraged for Little Big Techs at VisitLongviewTexas.com/LittleBigTechs .
“Thank you to everybody that’s participating,” Hara said. “It’s a free event, really, and it’s because all these industries and schools are willing to do this on a Saturday.”