If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
Southern Soul Black Rodeo, presented by the Real Cowboy Association, 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Longview Rodeo Arena, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Musical entertainment includes Jaye Hammer and Jeff Floyd. Tickets: $20 advance, $30 at gate. Information: https://therealcowboyassociation.com/ .
Longview Comic Con, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Maude Cobb Convention Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Attending celebrity guests include actors from “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,” “Star Wars,” “WWE wrestling,” “Pokemon,” “Demon Slayer” and “Dragonball,” as well as comic artists and cosplayers from across the United States. Tickets: $20 advance, $30 at the door. Information: https://www.longviewcomiccon.com/ .
Texas Shakespeare Festival, Van Cliburn Auditorium on the Kilgore College campus, 1200 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Schedule: “The Comedy of Errors,” 2 p.m. Friday and Sunday; “Pride & Prejudice,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Sunday; “Lear,” 2 p.m. Saturday; “Something Rotten!,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Information: http://www.texasshakespeare.com/ .
“Concert Under the Stars” Sci-Fi Festival, featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. Saturday, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. A classic sci-fi movie follows each concert. Tickets: $10, available at eventbrite.com. Information: (903) 918-2132 or http://www.kokomotheatre.com/ .
An Evening with Jane Austen, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., Tyler. Step back in time and experience an evening in the world of Jane Austen. The event will include light refreshments, games and more. Costumes are encouraged. Information: https://www.facebook.com/TylerPublicLibrary/events/ .
Andina Fest 2023, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Rose Garden Center, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. The family oriented music and food festival celebrates Latino culture, music and cuisine. Tickets: $30 advance, $35 at door. Information: https://www.facebook.com/AndinaFest .
Tyler Night Market, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, on the Square in downtown Tyler. The event will feature local boutiques, vendors and artisans. Information: https://visittyler.com/calendar/ .