The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
Bluegrass Jam, 4-8:30 p.m. Saturday at Kilgore Mercantile & Music, 105 N. Kilgore St., Kilgore. Featuring a "pickin’ circle,” where guests can lead a song with stringed instruments or singing. Information: https://kilgoremercantile.com/ .
Longview Jaycees Trade Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. Free admission and parking. Information: (903) 753-4478 or visit greggcountyfair.com/TradeDays .
“Til Death Do Us Part,” a murder mystery brunch presented by Marshall Symphony Orchestra and Marshall Symphony Orchestra League, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Enoch’s Stomp Vineyard, 871 Ferguson Road, Harleton. Tickets: $75, $700 for table sponsorships for eight. Includes brunch and mimosa. Information: https://www.marshallsymphony.com/ .
Darrin Morris, 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Rowdy Creek Ranch, 4048 Texas 300, Gilmer. Event also will include charcuterie boards, wine mocktails and a food truck. Cost: $5 cover. Information: www.rowdycreekranch.com .
Campfire Talk, 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Martin Creek Lake State Park in Tatum. Come warm up by the fire and listen to stories about Martin Creek lake State Park. The event is kid and dog friendly. Information: (903) 836-4336.
