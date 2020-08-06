We hold these truths to be self-evident: One, 2020 is a trash fire.
Two, romance novels have the power to dampen the resulting flames. Thank you for coming to my TED talk; I won’t be taking questions at this time.
Now let me tell you about the particular power of a romance that also makes you laugh. Such a story can clear your skin, absolve you of your sins and facilitate proficiency in several foreign languages. I kid, of course — but not completely. If there’s a consistent theme in readers’ messages about my latest book, “The Worst Best Man,” it’s that the story is precisely what the reader needs in these tumultuous times. As those within the genre’s community often note, romance is the language of hope, and the guarantee of a happily-ever-after provides comfort in the midst of uncertainty. Add a significant dose of humor to the mix, and you have yourself the makings of a joyful and much-needed respite from the current state of the world.
So what are the romances that have charmed me with their humor? Here’s a small sample. Two are relatively old (in publishing years, that is), a couple are new (or forthcoming), some can be borrowed, none of them will make you feel blue. All made me laugh out loud, and for that, I am truly grateful to these authors — especially now.
“The Duchess Deal,” by Tessa Dare
Ash, the Duke of Ashbury, a recluse scarred by war, needs a wife. It’s convenient, then, that Emma Gladstone, a vicar’s daughter and seamstress, bursts into his library wearing the most hideous wedding dress he’s ever seen. But Miss Gladstone isn’t interested in marriage. What she wants is to be paid for stitching the aforementioned monstrosity, a gown meant to be worn by the Duke’s former fiancée. Instead, Ash and Emma negotiate a satisfying bargain, a marriage of convenience for the overriding purpose of ensuring the Duke gets the heir he so desperately desires. Love isn’t permitted to enter into the equation, but as Ash soon learns, neither Emma nor his heart is apt to follow the rules. Aided by perfectly paced repartee, hilariously meddling house staff, and a cantankerous cat with terrible timing, this book is a delight from beginning to end — and an excellent example of a breathtakingly beautiful romance that is also incredibly funny.
“Feud,” by Phyllis Bourne
Justice Lawson and Alexandra Bridges have each inherited homes from recently deceased relatives, and now they’re neighbors. Nice. The wills in question also contain a so-called feud clause, awarding hundreds of thousands of dollars to the person who manages to win the long-running private war between their families.
Not so nice. What follows is a game of one-upmanship played out in some of the most unforgettable and hysterical scenes I’ve ever read in a romance.
This neighbors-to-enemies-to-lovers romp is short, immensely satisfying and one of my favorite comfort-reads.