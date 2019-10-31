Authentic Texas country music, dancing and barbecue, all set against the backdrop of a picturesque East Texas ranch. It’s the first Boots & BBQ fundraiser benefiting Camp Gilmont set 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, and organizers hope it helps further cement the faith-based organization in the minds of Northeast Texans.
“We thought it would be a fun way to outreach to the community in a new way and let folks know we’re here,” while providing a fun evening, said the Rev. Mia Levetan, a member of Camp Gilmont’s board of directors.
Local country musician Wade Skinner will open the evening’s music, followed by Zane Williams. Williams is a native Texan who returned to the state from Nashville after becoming disillusioned with the state of the country music industry there and launched his career as an independent musician, according to information on his website.
“I think of country music as poetry for the common man,” he said in biographical information on his website. “The stories that draw you in, the simple truth stated in a way you wish you could’ve said ... there’s an honesty to country music that totally grabbed me the first time I heard it.”
He’s had four No. 1 songs on the Texas radio charts, opened for George Jones and Alan Jackson and performed in 2015 at the Grand Ole Opry .
Camp Gilmont’s Presbyterian roots date back to the 1940s when it was established as a summer camp. Today, it’s operated by the nonprofit organization Camps at Gilmont, with corporation membership now available to other protestant denominations as well. Camp Gilmont continues to offer camps and retreats for children, adults and families, including Circle of Friends, a camp for children with special needs, and the Great Gluten Escape, a camp for children with gluten intolerance.
“We hope (people who attend Boots & BBQ) take away that Camp Gilmont is a gem in East Texas,” Levetan said.
She said organizers also hope people who attend take away a silent auction item.
“This will be unlike any other silent auction Camp Gimont has seen,” said Erika Rader, who is organizing the silent auction. It features “incredible experiences,” she said, including a ride in a firetruck and game tickets as well as items such as boots and Yeti coolers. A raffle will give away a Green Mountain pellet grill provided by A/C Contractors.
Levetan also noted the location — Spur of the Moment Ranch outside Longview — adds to the event’s draw.
“It is beautiful,” she said, describing how baby colts will likely greet people who drive up to the ranch Saturday. “The whole property is stunningly beautiful.”
Individual tickets cost $50 and must be purchased in advance. Visit www.903 bootsandbbq.com for information.