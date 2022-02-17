The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
“Belles on Tour,” annual winter show presented by the Hallsville High School Bobcat Belles, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Featuring a variety of dance styles, including jazz, hip hop, military, tap, black light, contemporary, pom, novelty and high kick routines. Guests include Hallsville High School’s auxiliary line, drumline, the Belle dads and host Tyler Lohr. Tickets: $25. Information: belchercenter.com .
“Gowns, Crowns and the Art of Mardi Gras,” on exhibit through March 1, Jefferson Historical Museum, 223 W. Austin St., Jefferson. Features a selection of past Mardi Gras gowns along with crowns and official Mardi Gras posters. Museum hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. Information: (903) 665-2775, www.jeffersonmuseum.com .
East Texas Golden Gloves Regional Boxing Tournament, 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. Doors open at 6 p.m. The three-day event is sanctioned by Southwestern Association of USA Boxing. Cost: $10 general admission, $5 children 5 to 12 years old, free for children under 5. Ringside seats, $20 for first three rows; table for 8, $250. Information: (903) 934-8265 or https://www.facebook.com/East-Texas-Golden-Gloves-Association-379694335694956/
Monster Truckz Mayhem Tour, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Lonestar Speedway, 3131 FM 1252, Kilgore. Event features motorcycles jumping 75 feet in the air, the human cannonball, extreme car crushing and a pit party. Tickets and information: https://www.monstertruckz.com/ .
“Journey Stories: A Celebration of Black History, Life and Culture,” on display through March 26, Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Museum celebrates the journey stories of African Americans from the East Texas area who have made significant contributions to the community, state and nation. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Information: http://gregghistorical.org/ .