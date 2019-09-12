ArtsView Children’s Theatre is staging a musical collision this month when it presents a “Broadway Goes to the Movies” themed fundraiser.
The third annual “Broadway at the View” will feature music from movies that have been turned into Broadway musicals and stage shows that became movies.
“I love the theme,” said Sarah Medin, president of ArtsView’s board of directors and chairwoman of the fundraiser. Brad Echols, an advisory council member, is director. Medin, Echols and some two dozen other performers will sing during performances at 7 p.m. Sept. 20 and 21. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Broadway at the View is an important fundraiser for the children’s theater, Medin said. In 2018, it raised $15,000, triple the amount of the first event. Medin said the organization is hoping to double that.
She said performers will include some new additions. Some teens who have been involved in ArtsView productions have joined the cast. Performers who have been involved in Tyler Civic Theatre also are part of production.
Medin said she loves what the young performers bring to the shows.
“They’re so excited,” and bring a “new level” of enthusiasm to the event, she said.
“They come with their music memorized and ready to go,” she said.
Hors d’oeuvres will be served before the show, and guests will be treated to dessert, wine, beer and drinks. Audience members will get the chance to bid on their favorite performer’s encore song. A silent auction will feature, among other items, Dallas Summer Musicals tickets.
The show will feature both popular songs and others that are less well known, Medin said, adding that ArtsView likes to broaden its audiences’ horizons by introducing them to songs and genres of music they might not be familiar with.
“It will be a lot of fun,” she said.