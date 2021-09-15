ArtsView Children's Theatre will pay “A Tribute to the Greats” this weekend during its annual Broadway at the View fundraiser.
Performances are set for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at ArtsView, 313 W. Tyler St., in Longview. Hors d’oeuvres will be served and guests will be treated to dessert, wine and beer.
“Broadway at the View is our annual fundraising concert,” ArtsView Executive Director Nathaniel Olson said. “It helps bring in funds to help sustain the theater throughout the year.”
ArtsView’s first Broadway at the View was in 2017. Last year's concert was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Olson said the event brings in up to 30 singers each year.
“We bring in about 20 to 30 of the best singers in East Texas to perform for the concert,” Olson said. “We have solos, duets, trios and full cast members.”
This weekend's artists include Lacy Barron, Ewan Bowman, Jennifer Bowman, Scott Bowman, Steven Collins, Brian Dearborn, Aryelle Edmonds, Dana Huber, Dave Huber, Zeke Listenbee, Tyler Lohr, Adam Martin, Christy McNabb, Elaine McPherson, Rachel McPherson, Sarah Medin, Amber Muckleroy, Laura Perry, Amy Pruitt, Meredith Ramos, Mark Roedel, Amanda Thompson and Ricky Thompson.
“We change the theme each year,” Olson said. “‘A Tribute to the Greats’ is about the great composers and lyricists of Broadway.”
The event will include selections from Pasek and Paul, Stephen Schwartz, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Cole Porter and Ebb and Fosse. Broadway songs that will be performed include “Get Me to the Church on Time” from “My Fair Lady,” “As Long As You’re Mine” from “Wicked” and “Getting to Know You” from “The King and I.”
“We have 12 songs in Act 1 and 13 songs in Act 2,” Olson said.
The event also will include a live auction.
“We have auction items that are available to bid on,” Olson said. “We have a guitar from Aerosmith, that’s signed by Aerosmith and we have a Star Wars poster signed by Mark Hamill, George Lucas and Carrie Fisher, among other big-ticket items.”
Bidders have to be present to bid on items.
“In the past we’ve tried to do an online bidding but we’ve decided not to do that this year,” Olson said.
In addition to the auction, the event also will include a wine pull and a ticket pull.
“For $25 you can get a ticket for either the wine pull or ticket pull,” Olson said. “Whatever bottle of wine you pick, it will be $25 or higher in value.”
The ticket pull will feature tickets to a variety of theater performances.
“For the ticket pull, we have tickets to the Texas Shakespeare Festival shows, Belcher shows and season tickets to ArtsView, among many other things,” Olson said.
Although billed as an adult night out, Olson said Broadway at the View is an event the whole family can enjoy.
“It’s a family event and kids are invited,” he said.